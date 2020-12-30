Dawn Logo

Nawaz Sharif's passport to be cancelled on February 16: Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.comUpdated 30 Dec 2020
Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday announced that PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, he said the opposition had been "exposed" as money launderers and people who obtained iqamas because they were not honest with the country.

Nawaz has been living in London since November last year after he was allowed to leave the country on account of medical treatment.

Earlier this month, the PML-N leader was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases — Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia — by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court.

The same day, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar said that United Kingdom authorities had been asked to deport the convicted former prime minister from their country.

He said Pakistan had written a letter to the UK to cancel the visa of Nawaz which was issued for medical treatment after taking an undertaking.

A highly placed source in the UK had told Dawn last month that a top Pakistani official met his British counterpart in October to convey that Nawaz is “no longer a soft issue” between the UK and Pakistan and a failure to deport him could result in strained ties between the countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in October said he would contact British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, if needed, to discuss his deportation and his adviser Akbar wrote a letter to British Home Secretary Priti Patel on October 5 urging her to deport the former premier whom he said is “responsible for pillaging the state”.

In Nawaz’s case, the government of Pakistan is hoping to persuade UK authorities to bring about a “forced removal”, sometimes called “administrative removal” — a scenario in which the Home Office enforces an individual’s removal from the UK if they don’t have leave to remain i.e. if their application has been declined or if their leave to remain has expired, Dawn reported.

While the Nawaz case is exceptional in that it involves a major political personality, it has come to the UK Home Office at a time when it is under fire at home for being a haven for foreign nationals accused of corruption. Journalists and rights groups in the last few years have criticised the policies of the British government, which they say has made the UK “a safe haven for corrupt wealth”. Transparency International had called for the British government to launch an investigation into Nawaz’s London properties in 2018 when he was convicted in the Avenfield case and subsequently sentenced for 10 years.

More to follow.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 30, 2020 03:44pm
Why can't they immediately cancel the green passport of the corrupt, dishonest and nepotic ex Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
BabuBhai
Dec 30, 2020 03:45pm
Sheikh sahib this man will leave for India or some 3rd world country before that date. Do it ASAP
Reply Recommend 0
Jaan-Bhittani
Dec 30, 2020 03:48pm
what a joke by an information minister..
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 30, 2020 03:54pm
Hurry up Nawaz. Zardari wants you back for the resignations.
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Dec 30, 2020 03:54pm
What about Musharraf's passport?
Reply Recommend 0

