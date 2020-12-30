Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 30, 2020

NAB moves PML-N's Khawaja Asif to Lahore after obtaining transit remand

Tahir NaseerUpdated 30 Dec 2020
PML-N leader and MNA Khawaja Asif — AFP/File
PML-N leader and MNA Khawaja Asif — AFP/File

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team left with parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the National Assembly, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, from Islamabad for Lahore after obtaining his transit remand from an Islamabad accountability court on Wednesday.

NAB arrested Asif on Tuesday night from outside the Islamabad residence of another senior PML-N leader, Ahsan Iqbal, where the former had come to attend a party meeting.

Asif has been accused of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

He was presented before an accountability in Islamabad, where the judge asked NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif which court the PML-N stalwart would be tried in.

The NAB prosecutor said Asif would be presented before the NAB court in Lahore.

At this, the counsel for Asif, Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon, contended that his client should be released as the case against him had no grounds.

Jadoon said an inquiry against Asif had been initiated and then closed by the NAB's Rawalpindi chapter in 2018, adding that in fact "a case could be registered against the NAB".

He informed the court that the NAB had not provided him with arrest warrants, nor were the grounds for the arrest shared.

Granting the NAB a transit remand of Asif, the court directed the anti-graft watchdog to provide Asif's counsel the arrest warrant and grounds for the arrest.

PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha were allowed to meet Asif at the court.

Speaking to the media outside the court premises, Asif claimed efforts to create a rift within the PML-N were underway for the past two years and attempts were being made to weaken PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

The dramatic arrest of the firebrand opposition leader prompted a strong reaction from his party.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, who was also present in the meeting at the residence of party’s secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, alleged that NAB had acted like a “terrorist” and “kidnapped” Asif in the darkness of night.

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, in a tweet, condemned the arrest and termed it a result of the “nexus between the selectors and the selected”.

“Such belittle acts reflect the government’s state of panic, but it is moving even closer to its end through such actions,” he wrote.

Charges against Asif

On Tuesday, presenting a detailed charge sheet against Asif, NAB said it was carrying out investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

“Before assuming the public office in 1991, the total worth of Khawaja Asif’s assets was Rs5.1 million which increased to Rs221m in 2018 after serving on different posts which do not match with his known sources of income,” says the statement.

“Accused Khawaja Asif claimed to have received Rs130m from a UAE firm M/s IMECO, but during the course of investigation, he failed to present any solid evidence of receiving this amount as a salary,” it said, adding: “This clearly shows that the accused tried to prove his income through fake sources.”

Moreover, NAB alleged that Asif was also running a benami firm 'Tariq Mir and Company' which was registered in the name of his employee. It said that an amount of Rs400m was deposited in the account of Tariq Mir and no sources of this huge amount were disclosed.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Vikas
Dec 30, 2020 01:49pm
King Niazi's departments are very loyal to him, I observe. So nice.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 30, 2020 01:53pm
Nip the evil of corruption, nepotism, fraud, smuggling, money-laundering, dishonesty, deceit, deception and cronyism in the bud before its too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 30, 2020 01:56pm
It means that Khuwaja Tariq I mean Asif sahab has been moved from one VIP facility to another. The best part is all luxuries are covered by tax payers hard earned money.
Reply Recommend 0
nkg
Dec 30, 2020 01:59pm
He is the guy who called PM Modi a terrorist. Modiji will have a nice laugh.
Reply Recommend 0
Bobby
Dec 30, 2020 01:59pm
He wasn’t kidnapped though was he? He walked himself to the NAB car.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Malik
Dec 30, 2020 02:03pm
Where is the absconder Nawaz Sharief lets remember that he was tried and convicted during his own party's rule Where is he now?
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Dec 30, 2020 02:14pm
“Before assuming the public office in 1991, the total worth of Khawaja Asif’s assets was Rs5.1 million which increased to Rs221m in 2018 after serving on different posts which do not match with his known sources of income,” says the statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaan-Bhittani
Dec 30, 2020 02:18pm
cheap politics by arresting respected people by NAB..
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Dar
Dec 30, 2020 02:32pm
So fun to read Indian comments here.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The Mughal feminist
Updated 30 Dec 2020

The Mughal feminist

It is a colonial myth that women’s empowerment struggles were initiated, theorised and maintained by white women in the West
The year that was
29 Dec 2020

The year that was

The cure in the shape of the vaccine will not fix the ills the pandemic highlighted.

Editorial

Updated 30 Dec 2020

Show of hands?

The preferred way is to take the opposition on board and allow for the matter to be debated.
30 Dec 2020

PIA’s ongoing woes

THE disastrous consequences of the Civil Aviation Authority’s cavalier approach towards its core regulatory ...
30 Dec 2020

Polio questions

THE Independent Monitoring Board that oversees polio eradication efforts on behalf of donor agencies, recently...
29 Dec 2020

Hardening stance

At the end of the day, it is always the sitting govt that loses if there is a prolonged stand-off with the opposition.
29 Dec 2020

Harnai attack

WHERE security issues are concerned, it is clear that Balochistan — for years in the grip of separatist and...
29 Dec 2020

Women team’s tour

THE Pakistan women’s cricket team’s tour to South Africa, which is all set to commence in January 2021, will ...