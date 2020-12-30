Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 30, 2020

Thousands of troops face freezing winter in Ladakh as talks fail to thaw relations between India, China

Reuters 30 Dec 2020
In this file photo, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends a ceremony for the delivery of the first Rafale fighter to the Indian Air Force at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France. — Reuters
In this file photo, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends a ceremony for the delivery of the first Rafale fighter to the Indian Air Force at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France. — Reuters

Talks between India and China have yet to make headway to end a standoff on a disputed section of their Himalayan border, India’s defence minister said on Wednesday, as thousands of troops from both sides faced a freezing winter in the mountains.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there had been “no meaningful result” from several rounds of diplomatic and military talks aimed at de-escalating the worst border confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

“If the status quo continues, it is obvious that the deployment won’t come down,” Singh said during an interview with Reuters partner ANI.

But, he said, both sides were still exchanging messages over the border situation and another round of military talks was in the offing.

Tensions soared in June, after troops clashed in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan valley in Ladakh, abutting the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed, with China suffering an undisclosed number of casualties, and both sides ramped up their military presence, moving men, weapons and supplies to the high-altitude desert region.

Officials in New Delhi said last month that Indian and Chinese officials had held several parleys to discuss ways to implement a staggered withdrawal.

“Our expectation is that some positive result can be achieved through talks,” Singh said.

India has positioned around 50,000 troops in the contested area, some at altitudes of over 15,000 feet, where scarce oxygen and freezing winter temperatures can be life-threatening.

India and China share an undemarcated 3,800-km long border, where their troops previously adhered to long-standing protocols to avoid the use of any firearms on the frontier.

But tensions have flared since the Galwan incident and both militaries, who fought a border war in 1962, accused each other of firing in the air in September.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The Mughal feminist
Updated 30 Dec 2020

The Mughal feminist

It is a colonial myth that women’s empowerment struggles were initiated, theorised and maintained by white women in the West
The year that was
29 Dec 2020

The year that was

The cure in the shape of the vaccine will not fix the ills the pandemic highlighted.

Editorial

Updated 30 Dec 2020

Show of hands?

The preferred way is to take the opposition on board and allow for the matter to be debated.
30 Dec 2020

PIA’s ongoing woes

THE disastrous consequences of the Civil Aviation Authority’s cavalier approach towards its core regulatory ...
30 Dec 2020

Polio questions

THE Independent Monitoring Board that oversees polio eradication efforts on behalf of donor agencies, recently...
29 Dec 2020

Hardening stance

At the end of the day, it is always the sitting govt that loses if there is a prolonged stand-off with the opposition.
29 Dec 2020

Harnai attack

WHERE security issues are concerned, it is clear that Balochistan — for years in the grip of separatist and...
29 Dec 2020

Women team’s tour

THE Pakistan women’s cricket team’s tour to South Africa, which is all set to commence in January 2021, will ...