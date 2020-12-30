Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 30, 2020

FO rejects reports of forced conversions in Pakistan

Dawn.com 30 Dec 2020
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said that there are no institutionalised forced conversions in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

He said that probes into the allegations of forced conversions revealed that most of them were “fictitious, politically motivated or based on the mala fide intention of our detractors to malign Pakistan in the international community", the report stated.

In this regard, Chaudhri cited the example of the findings by Brussels-based EU Disinfo Lab about an Indian disinformation network operating to discredit nations in conflict with Delhi, particularly Pakistan.

The spokesman said that there have been a few incidents of forced conversions by individuals and non-state actors. "But there is no evidence of the involvement of any state institution," he was quoted as saying by the report.

The FO statement comes a day after The Associated Press published a story stating that nearly 1,000 girls from religious minorities are forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan each year.

"All state institutions have taken swift action against the perpetrators whenever such a case has been reported. In some instances, the state became a party to the case against the perpetrators in the court, in order to ensure speedy and effective justice," the FO spokesman said.

He added that the Constitution, as well as the legal and administrative framework, provided protection to minorities against forced conversions in Pakistan.

"Pakistan’s judiciary has been very vigilant and clear on the promotion and protection of the rights of minorities. Moreover, the media and civil society act as independent monitors in cases concerning the violation of minorities’ rights," the spokesperson said, adding that this helped develop a culture of accountability and transparency.

People from minority communities are equal citizens of Pakistan and are free to practice and promote their religions, he said.

“The contributions of minorities to our society are many and we are proud of them,” Chaudhri added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of strengthening the framework for the protection of minorities in Pakistan was reflected in the latter's statements, including his first speech to the nation after becoming the premier.

Moreover, the prime minister has assumed a leadership role on the freedom of religion in the international arena due to his clear stance, the spokesperson said.

"The National Commission for Minorities has also been set up in the country and is fully functional and independent," he said, adding that the National Policy of Interfaith Harmony was also in the final stages of being adopted.

Chaudhri stated that the government will continue to take legal and administrative measures as well as devise policies to prevent the violations of minorities’ rights. "The foundations of the state of Pakistan are firmly laid down by Quaid-i-Azam and reflected in our Constitution," he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ayaana
Dec 30, 2020 12:09pm
Justice for Arzoo
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 30, 2020 12:10pm
The Foreign Office in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Kbm
Dec 30, 2020 12:23pm
There are many news reports that contradict the FO. 1000 victims are reported and the Pakistanis do not even know about it.
Reply Recommend 0
Laka
Dec 30, 2020 12:28pm
Then why shrinking minority numbers..
Reply Recommend 0
Ashok
Dec 30, 2020 12:28pm
walk the talk, empty talk holds no value
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The Mughal feminist
Updated 30 Dec 2020

The Mughal feminist

It is a colonial myth that women’s empowerment struggles were initiated, theorised and maintained by white women in the West
The year that was
29 Dec 2020

The year that was

The cure in the shape of the vaccine will not fix the ills the pandemic highlighted.

Editorial

Updated 30 Dec 2020

Show of hands?

The preferred way is to take the opposition on board and allow for the matter to be debated.
30 Dec 2020

PIA’s ongoing woes

THE disastrous consequences of the Civil Aviation Authority’s cavalier approach towards its core regulatory ...
30 Dec 2020

Polio questions

THE Independent Monitoring Board that oversees polio eradication efforts on behalf of donor agencies, recently...
29 Dec 2020

Hardening stance

At the end of the day, it is always the sitting govt that loses if there is a prolonged stand-off with the opposition.
29 Dec 2020

Harnai attack

WHERE security issues are concerned, it is clear that Balochistan — for years in the grip of separatist and...
29 Dec 2020

Women team’s tour

THE Pakistan women’s cricket team’s tour to South Africa, which is all set to commence in January 2021, will ...