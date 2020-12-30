Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 30, 2020

Madhya Pradesh steps closer to enacting ‘Love Jihad’ law

ReutersUpdated 30 Dec 2020
In this December 1, 2020, photo, activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various BJP-led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against “Love Jihad” in Bangalore. — AFP/File
In this December 1, 2020, photo, activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various BJP-led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against “Love Jihad” in Bangalore. — AFP/File

LUCKNOW: Lawmakers in a central Indian state controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party approved legislation on Tuesday that would make pressuring a woman to convert to their husband’s religion a crime punishable with imprisonment.

Although no religion is specified in the legislation, critics say it is aimed against the country’s Muslim minority. Hardline Hindu groups have accused Muslim men of waging a campaign, dubbed a “Love Jihad”, to lure Hindu women to Islam with promises of marriage.

The Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 will be enacted in Madhya Pradesh once it receives approval from the state’s governor, a leader in Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“This law will prevent innocent girls being forcefully converted on pretext of marriage,” said Narottam Mishra, home minister in the state’s BJP-led government.

30 Muslim men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh under the same law

Virtually identical legislation was passed last month in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, a northern state also controlled by the BJP. Thirty Muslim men were arrested there earlier this month under the new law for allegedly compelling women to change their religion after getting married.

Other Indian states — Haryana, Karnataka and Assam — have said that they are planning to bring in similar anti-conversion laws. Under the new law, a man and woman belonging to different religions will have to give at least two months notice to the district magistrate before they get married and they will be given permission if there are no objections.

Politicians in Madhya Pradesh have also campaigned for years against Christian missionaries, accusing them of offering financial aid and free education to persuade people to convert to Christianity.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2020

Indian Muslims
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jawwad
Dec 30, 2020 09:07am
Indians are losing it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Dec 30, 2020 09:10am
Hindutva at its peak. We have a mentally challenged neighbor
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Dec 30, 2020 09:20am
Good, should have been done long back.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Lothda
Dec 30, 2020 09:29am
@Jawwad, WRONG! Indians are gaining it back.
Reply Recommend 0
Srini Gajjela
Dec 30, 2020 09:33am
Its natural to protect women of any religion from forceful marriages and Pakistan should follow India on this.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 30, 2020 09:41am
Openly accepting defeat of Hindutva narrative. Such bans have always backfired in history.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The Mughal feminist
Updated 30 Dec 2020

The Mughal feminist

It is a colonial myth that women’s empowerment struggles were initiated, theorised and maintained by white women in the West
The year that was
29 Dec 2020

The year that was

The cure in the shape of the vaccine will not fix the ills the pandemic highlighted.

Editorial

Updated 30 Dec 2020

Show of hands?

The preferred way is to take the opposition on board and allow for the matter to be debated.
30 Dec 2020

PIA’s ongoing woes

THE disastrous consequences of the Civil Aviation Authority’s cavalier approach towards its core regulatory ...
30 Dec 2020

Polio questions

THE Independent Monitoring Board that oversees polio eradication efforts on behalf of donor agencies, recently...
29 Dec 2020

Hardening stance

At the end of the day, it is always the sitting govt that loses if there is a prolonged stand-off with the opposition.
29 Dec 2020

Harnai attack

WHERE security issues are concerned, it is clear that Balochistan — for years in the grip of separatist and...
29 Dec 2020

Women team’s tour

THE Pakistan women’s cricket team’s tour to South Africa, which is all set to commence in January 2021, will ...