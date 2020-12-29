PPP's CEC supports collecting resignations but suggests 'challenging' govt in Senate polls

The PPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Tuesday supported the decision to collect the resignations of all lawmakers to mount pressure on the PTI government, but also favoured the opposition taking part in the Senate elections in order to defeat the ruling coalition, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said.

Addressing a press conference after the CEC meeting in Karachi, he said the body "endorsed" the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) decision that all opposition lawmakers will submit their resignations to party leaderships by December 31.

It also endorsed the January 31 "deadline" given by the PDM to Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit, as well as the resolution and action issued by the opposition's multi-party conference (MPC) earlier this year, he added.

Answering a question, Bilawal said while the CEC had supported the decision for all lawmakers to submit their resignations, it also recommended that the opposition should "challenge" the government in the Senate elections.

"This is the CEC's opinion which will be presented before the PDM. The final decision will be taken with the consensus of the PDM and with the CEC's approval," he added

When pressed by a reporter, Bilawal said "there is no contradiction whatsoever" between the CEC's opinion that the government should be challenged on every platform and the action plan of the opposition's MPC.

He said the PDM had so far not decided when the resignations should be used and that this decision would be taken with consensus by the alliance.

The PPP leader said Pakistan was facing "worse inflation" and poverty than its regional neighbours of Afghanistan and Bangladesh and the people were suffering due to the "selected government".

"The 2018 elections were not elections but selections, and the main cause of all the problems faced by the people of Pakistan is the interference of the establishment in politics due to which this government came into power," he said, adding that this was the reason the PPP was seeking the removal of the prime minister.

"If the establishment stops interfering in politics for one day and provides a level-playing field, this government will fall the same day," he said while responding to a question.

Bilawal said the PDM should challenge the government at every forum and the alliance "can win if it contests against the government together in the Senate elections".