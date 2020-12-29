Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2020

PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB in Islamabad

Javed Hussain | Dawn.comUpdated 29 Dec 2020
Khawaja Asif has been taken into custody in an assets beyond known sources of income case. — Reuters/File
Khawaja Asif has been taken into custody in an assets beyond known sources of income case. — Reuters/File

PML-N senior leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad, a spokesperson for the bureau confirmed on Tuesday.

"NAB Lahore has arrested Khawaja Muhammad Asif in assets beyond known sources of income case," the official told DawnNewsTV.

According to the bureau's spokesperson, the PML-N leader had earlier been summoned for an inquiry but he failed to provide the required evidence.

The spokesperson said Asif held an iqama (work permit) from 2004 to 2008, adding that he earned a total of Rs136 million for his services as a consultant legal adviser.

The PML-N leader was directed to submit details of the salary he received and other information. He was also asked to provide the job application he had submitted to a foreign company as well as his iqama agreement.

"Khawaja Asif continuously failed to cooperate during the inquiry," the spokesperson said, adding that he was arrested with the approval of the NAB chairman.

The official said Asif would be presented before an accountability court on Wednesday to obtain his remand.

Reacting to the development, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in a tweet condemned the arrest, terming it a part of "the nexus of the selectors and the selected".

His daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz denounced the arrest, saying he had been "kidnapped by NAB".

She said Asif was leaving for a TV interview after attending a party meeting when he was arrested by NAB.

Maryam claimed that "someone" had called Asif and asked him to stop supporting Nawaz Sharif's narrative. When he refused, Asif was told to "be prepared for the consequences".

Maryam said the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement will react to the arrest, and "the reaction will be such that you will have to release Khawaja Asif."

She said the nation was looking towards the judiciary and that it "should not stay silent" on the matter.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, during a presser late on Tuesday, also condemned the arrest. “It is against the stability of Pakistan,” he said.

Earlier this year, NAB and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had initiated action against the close confidant of former premier Nawaz Sharif on the allegation of illegally establishing a housing project in his hometown Sialkot.

According to NAB, evidence shows Asif established the Kent Housing Society, which has been operating illegally.

In November, NAB had sought records from him regarding sources and local amount of funds invested in the project by him, his family members (wife and son) and other partners/close relatives.

NAB says the former foreign minister had in collusion with the management of the society illegally occupied various pieces of land owned by individuals who never sold their land to the society.

Ayaz - Atlanta
Dec 29, 2020 08:42pm
Time to arrest his cronies as well...
Reply Recommend 0
Subhash
Dec 29, 2020 08:43pm
Politically motivated action.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 29, 2020 08:44pm
Please NAB bring these cases to conclusion quickly, the sooner these corrupt officials are behind bars the better for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 29, 2020 08:45pm
How can a defence minister have an Iqama and get payments from outside, shameful for a minister. If he is honest then show the sources of your assets.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya Kant Agrawal
Dec 29, 2020 08:46pm
Excellent move. Every one else have assets within limits of known sources of income minus expenditure commensurate living standard of that person
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Dec 29, 2020 08:47pm
Today me, tomorrow you !
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 29, 2020 08:47pm
These people have no shame, they have untold amount of wealth but they cannot show where the money came from.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Gonorrhea,Aamir Ahmad
Dec 29, 2020 08:47pm
All scammers must be put under prisons, who looted country...
Reply Recommend 0
Is-Smile
Dec 29, 2020 08:48pm
The only people in Pakistan who have assets that are within their sources of income are below the poverty line. For the rest, the accounting is nebulous at best.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Dec 29, 2020 08:48pm
Good news. Spare no one. Dismantle this mafia network that had been looting the country for decades.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 29, 2020 08:49pm
Serves him right. All who plundered the nation should be behind bars!
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Dec 29, 2020 08:49pm
Someone's getting too nervous.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed I Hasan
Dec 29, 2020 09:09pm
@Hasnain Haque, true
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 29, 2020 09:09pm
Political victimization.NAB is a national shame
Reply Recommend 0
Manga
Dec 29, 2020 09:22pm
These people have no shame. They've brought our county to her knees and have spared no chance of robbing her.
Reply Recommend 0
zia Rahman
Dec 29, 2020 09:26pm
PTI has the worst record of political victimization in Pakistan history.
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Dec 29, 2020 09:27pm
Govt showing its frustration...... country seems to be in mess!
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Dec 29, 2020 09:27pm
The noose is getting tigher around PML-N. Hope Khawaja Asif did not spend too much money to renew his Ikama and residency visa to UAE. He may not be leaving for Dubai anytime soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Baakhlaq
Dec 29, 2020 09:28pm
Political engineering.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Dec 29, 2020 09:29pm
@F Khan, Ironic isn't it?? Considering NAB was set up by Nawaz Sharif himself, whose family does not want to be held accountable to the same institution?? Hypocrites!
Reply Recommend 0

