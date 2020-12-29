Dawn Logo

New Zealand's Jamieson fined for throwing ball at Faheem Ashraf in 'dangerous manner'

Reuters 29 Dec 2020
Pakistan batsman Faheem Ashraf (C) looks to avoid the throw from New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson (R) on day three of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28. — AFP
New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson (L) gestures as Pakistan batsman Faheem Ashraf walks back to bat on day three of the first Test. — AFP
New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for throwing the ball towards Pakistan batsman Faheem Ashraf “in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner”, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had breached Article 2.9 of its code of conduct on Monday, the third day of the first Test. Jamieson had admitted the offence and accepted the sanction that was proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, it added.

“The incident occurred ... on Monday, when Jamieson, after fielding the ball on his follow through, threw it in the direction of Faheem Ashraf at high speed when the batsman was away from the stumps but within the popping crease and not intending to take a run,” the ICC said.

It said one demerit point was added to the bowler's disciplinary record. It was Jamieson's first offence in a 24-month period.

When a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a two-year period, they are converted into suspension points which could lead to a ban.

Pakistan were 71-3 after Tuesday's play in Mount Maunganui, still 302 runs away from their victory target of 373. The second and final Test begins in Christchurch on January 3.

