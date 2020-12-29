Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2020

Resilient India thump Australia in second Test to silence critics

AFP 29 Dec 2020
Australian captain Tim Paine, left, congratulates Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane after winning the second cricket test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday. — AP
India's Mayank Agarwal snicks a delivery and is caught on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday. — AFP
Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led India to a dominant eight-wicket win over Australia in the second Test Tuesday, levelling the series 1-1 and capping an extraordinary turnaround after their record collapse in the opening game.

Rahane, deputising during Virat Kohli's paternity leave, hit an unbeaten 27 in Melbourne — after a century in the first innings — as India reached the meagre target of 70 for the loss of two wickets.

It capped a remarkable comeback for an Indian side desperate to make amends after losing in Adelaide by eight wickets when they posted their lowest ever score of 36 and were widely criticised at home.

And they bounced back without superstar and batting mainstay Kohli, who has returned home for the birth of his first child.

“Really proud of all the players,” said Rahane. “I want to give credit to the debutants (Mohammed) Siraj and (Shubman) Gill, the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see.

“Character was important for us.”

Kohli, watching at home in India, tweeted his congratulations.

“What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team,” he said.

“Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks (Rahane) who led the team to victory amazingly.”

'Sloppy cricket'

Under the mild-mannered Rahane, India battled hard to dismiss Australia for 195 in the first innings and then posted 326 in reply.

Australia resumed their second innings on day four on 133 for six with a two-run lead, and their hopes resting on 21-year-old rookie all-rounder Cameron Green. He made 45 as they battled to 200 before tail-ender Josh Hazlewood was the last man to fall before lunch.

Siraj took 3-37 with Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin grabbing two each.

Rahane and Gill (35) then saw India home, but not before some nervous moments.

Mitchell Starc got a nick from the out-of-form Mayank Agarwal (5), which Tim Paine caught, then Pat Cummins snared Cheteshwar Pujara for three, edged to Green at gully. It left India on 19 for two before they regained their composure to seal the win.

“Very disappointed, played poor cricket, sloppy cricket,” said Australia captain Paine.

“Let's not take anything away from India, they forced us to make mistakes. They bowled beautifully, we haven't adapted as well as we would've liked.

“Disappointed as a batting group, but two Tests to go.”

Match-winner Rahane

Australia collapsed to 99 for six in the run chase on Monday before Green and Cummins knuckled down to weather 18 overs and steer them to stumps.

Green showed glimpses of his magic, cutting Ashwin and driving Bumrah beautifully for fours, while also exhibiting patience. But in only his second Test, he was undone by Siraj, caught by Jadeja as he looked to find the boundary with a pull shot, ending a 146-ball stay.

Cummins survived chances on 15 and 19, but when Bumrah took the new ball he finally fell, gloving a rising delivery to Agarwal.

Starc was unbeaten on 14 with Nathan Lyon caught behind off Siraj for three, and Hazlewood making 10.

Australia's hopes rested with the tail-enders after their top order failed to fire, exposing the fragile nature of their batting in the absence of the injured David Warner.

Opener Joe Burns again flopped, out for four, to put his place in the team for the third Test next week at risk, while Travis Head (17) also disappointed and Steve Smith's poor run continued, gone for eight.

Their troubles came despite India being a bowler down following Umesh Yadav's calf strain on Monday, a further setback for a team already missing Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

But India's weakened attack rose to the occasion, with Bumrah at the top of his game and Siraj impressing, while experienced spinners Jadeja and Ashwin consistently posed problems.

But it was Rahane's gritty 112 that ultimately proved match-winning.

He came to the crease with his team in trouble at 64 for three and, against one of the world's most potent bowling attacks, reached a 12th Test century, one that pundits rated as perhaps his most important ever.

The third Test is due to start on January 7 in Sydney.

Mike
Dec 29, 2020 12:59pm
First match was also dominated by India but then they played unexpextedly bad and lost.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 29, 2020 01:01pm
The most media hyped cricket team in the world has finally won,i hope no more days or doubts in mind are left now for some haters.
Reply Recommend 0
Vrr118
Dec 29, 2020 01:03pm
Good job India.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkat
Dec 29, 2020 01:03pm
Well played Rahane and India
Reply Recommend 0
Baasha
Dec 29, 2020 01:03pm
Most media hyped team in the world won the match today. Since the team we rooted didn't win, the match is fixed. Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 29, 2020 01:04pm
India, all out for 36 is quite a record, nothing will overshadow that. Memorable.
Reply Recommend 0
Cutting Chai
Dec 29, 2020 01:04pm
The performance minus the star players like Kohli, Ishant, Shami, and Umesh is mind blowing. A mature and disciplined performance. Congratulations to Siraj and Shubham.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Slaraia, Aamir Ahmed
Dec 29, 2020 01:07pm
The most media hyped team of all times finally wins a fluke against mighty Australia. They are yet to win a single Ashes series
Reply Recommend 0
Bipin
Dec 29, 2020 01:08pm
Individuals don't matter what you need is a strong team.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Dec 29, 2020 01:09pm
After its poor show by scoring 36 all out in the first test match, India quickly recovered to gain a reprieve. Well played India. A low scoring match but yet an absorbing Test cricket match.
Reply Recommend 0
Qu
Dec 29, 2020 01:10pm
Glaring example of match fixing! India has big money and it did the talking.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Dec 29, 2020 01:10pm
Critiques should now be taken to talk for talking loose.
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Dec 29, 2020 01:10pm
Write off India only at your own peril.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 29, 2020 01:13pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Dec 29, 2020 01:14pm
Congratulations Ajinkya Rahane, Congratulations India.
Reply Recommend 0
Sakthi
Dec 29, 2020 01:14pm
Proud of team India.
Reply Recommend 0
True Indian
Dec 29, 2020 01:16pm
Well done team. Keep this spirit for upcoming two more tests.
Reply Recommend 0
DG
Dec 29, 2020 01:22pm
What a comeback. Congratulations to Rahane and co.
Reply Recommend 0
Harris
Dec 29, 2020 01:22pm
What a comeback? Always had a lot of respect for Shashtri. Quietly getting on with his work and you can see the result.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Dec 29, 2020 01:23pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ajit
Dec 29, 2020 01:23pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, actually doc, you are exactly that..!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajit
Dec 29, 2020 01:25pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, get a new dictionary doc. Each time India wins, you say this..it's getting quite boring..I mean jokes of the century don't occur so often..do they?
Reply Recommend 0
Kaiser_Soze
Dec 29, 2020 01:25pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Yeah most of your comments are....
Reply Recommend 0
Ravinder Singh
Dec 29, 2020 01:26pm
So Now Virat should leave test captaincy for Rahane
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor of None
Dec 29, 2020 01:27pm
This is real comeback story . You are playing against most dominant and agressive side in international cricket at their home grounds. You were humiliaed in first match. You lost your five best players due to injury or some personal reasons. Then defeating the host team with available players so convincingly infront of festive crowd is a real moral booster for all Asian teams touring Australia in the near future.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 29, 2020 01:27pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, i pray for your good health sir.
Reply Recommend 0
South Indian
Dec 29, 2020 01:28pm
End of Kohli's captaincy.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Dec 29, 2020 01:29pm
Well played . Deserved the win
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor of None
Dec 29, 2020 01:31pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, True. I can't still conclude which one is better. Afterall I have read all your comments.
Reply Recommend 0
richie
Dec 29, 2020 01:32pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, its cricket n i understand u may not be aware of the game no issues
Reply Recommend 0
Gurcharan Singh
Dec 29, 2020 01:33pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "Joke of the century." Yes you have made yourself one.
Reply Recommend 0
@papi
Dec 29, 2020 01:41pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad,R u really a doctor
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Dec 29, 2020 01:47pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, sour grapes.
Reply Recommend 0
Lohpurush
Dec 29, 2020 01:50pm
2 great Test Nations now at 1-1
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Dec 29, 2020 01:53pm
Bravo India - Proud of you !
Reply Recommend 0
MBA Haat Hilariya
Dec 29, 2020 01:54pm
What an emphatic fightback. Asian teams should learn
Reply Recommend 0

