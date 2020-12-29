Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2020

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for Wuhan virus reporting

AFPUpdated 29 Dec 2020
This screengrab taken on Dec 28 from an undated video showing former Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan as she broadcasts via YouTube. — AFP
This screengrab taken on Dec 28 from an undated video showing former Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan as she broadcasts via YouTube. — AFP

SHANGHAI: A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years on Monday for her reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak began, her lawyer said, almost a year after details of an “unknown viral pneumonia” surfaced in the central China city.

Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer who arrived at court in a wheelchair, was sentenced at a brief hearing in a Shanghai court for allegedly “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” during her reporting in the chaotic initial stages of the outbreak.

Her live reports and essays were shared on social media platforms in February, grabbing the attention of authorities, who have punished eight virus whistleblowers so far as they curb criticism of the government’s response to the outbreak.

Beijing has congratulated itself for “extraordinary” success in controlling the virus inside its borders, with an economy on the rebound while much of the rest of the world stutters through painful lockdowns and surging caseloads a year on from the start of the pandemic in Wuhan.

Controlling the information flow during an unprecedented global health crisis has been pivotal in allowing China’s communist authorities to reframe the narrative in their favour, with President Xi Jinping being garlanded for his leadership by the country’s ruling party.

But that has come at a serious cost to anyone who has picked holes in the official storyline.

The court said Zhang Zhan had spread “false remarks” online, according to one of her lawyers Zhang Keke, but the prosecution did not fully divulge its evidence in court.

“We had no way of understanding what exactly Zhang Zhan was accused of doing,” he added, describing it as “a speedy, rushed hearing.” In return the defendant “didn’t respond [to questions]... She refused to answer when the judge asked her to confirm her identity.” The defendant’s mother sobbed loudly as the verdict was read out, Ren Quanniu, another member of Zhang’s defence team, told reporters who were barred from entering the court.

Concerns are mounting over the health of 37-year-old Zhang, who began a hunger strike in June and has been force-fed via a nasal tube.

Her legal team said her health was in decline and she suffered from headaches, dizziness and stomach pain, and that she had appeared in court in a wheelchair.

“She said when I visited her (last week): ‘If they give me a heavy sentence then I will refuse food until the very end.’... She thinks she will die in prison,” Ren said before the trial.

“It’s an extreme method of protesting against this society and this environment.” China’s communist authorities have a history of putting dissidents on trial in opaque courts between Christmas and New Year in an effort to minimise Western scrutiny. The sentencing comes just weeks before an international team of World Health Organisation experts is expected to arrive in China to investigate the origins of Covid-19.

Zhang was critical of the early response in Wuhan, writing in a February essay that the government “didn’t give people enough information, then simply locked down the city”. “This is a great violation of human rights,” she wrote.

Rights groups and embassies have also drawn attention to her case, although diplomats from several countries were denied requests to monitor the hearing.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (22)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Joe
Dec 29, 2020 09:27am
Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years on Monday for her reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak began, " Then there are leaders who like to emulate Chines pattern of governmant. In a democracy you have more freedom inside a jail then in a common day life in such patten of governmant.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Dec 29, 2020 09:33am
And they lectures others! Shame on you.
Reply Recommend 0
Noel
Dec 29, 2020 09:34am
The world is still suffering due to China’s gift to the world. If only we had been warned earlier about this pandemic, imagine the devastation which could have been avoided!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jill
Dec 29, 2020 09:40am
Pakistan is learning fast from China ..will catch up soon with big brother.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral observer
Dec 29, 2020 09:50am
Iron brother is giving honour to the person who reported it. True colors exposed
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 29, 2020 09:56am
Pakistan will turn a blind eye just like on uighur issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Dec 29, 2020 10:24am
The iron hand of the Chinese politico-judicial system is evident.
Reply Recommend 0
Wisdom Voice
Dec 29, 2020 10:46am
Congrats Dawn for reporting this news. Bravo!!
Reply Recommend 0
Anant
Dec 29, 2020 10:55am
@Sarcasm, correct
Reply Recommend 0
Ishant
Dec 29, 2020 10:55am
Good to see such a brave article in Dawn.
Reply Recommend 0
Ishant
Dec 29, 2020 11:01am
This is an eyewash to hide those disappeared raising Wuhan alarm.
Reply Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Dec 29, 2020 11:11am
Shameful
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Dec 29, 2020 11:18am
Is very sad to hear that
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 29, 2020 11:21am
Jailed? why? They should just ‘pick them up’ for a short trip to northern areas for a ‘refresh and recharge’.
Reply Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Dec 29, 2020 11:24am
This can happen only in China
Reply Recommend 0
Bret
Dec 29, 2020 11:31am
Bravo Dawn for publishing such news!
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 29, 2020 11:44am
PMIK - Iron brother is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor PhD?
Dec 29, 2020 11:52am
I'm sure the dynamic, debonair Chinese leadership know what they are doing! Sights and sounds of totalitarianism!
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Dec 29, 2020 11:56am
@Noel, What if they wanted to do this?
Reply Recommend 0
srini
Dec 29, 2020 12:03pm
BTW did the new corona virus strain reported from china? don't say that they folks from Britain and Europe did not travel to china at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Arun
Dec 29, 2020 12:14pm
China is never a friend of anyone. It's a dictatorship.
Reply Recommend 0
Communist
Dec 29, 2020 12:16pm
Very well done
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Estimating sleaze
29 Dec 2020

Estimating sleaze

Regime ineptness, rather than sleaze, is the bigger issue.

Editorial

29 Dec 2020

Hardening stance

At the end of the day, it is always the sitting govt that loses if there is a prolonged stand-off with the opposition.
29 Dec 2020

Harnai attack

WHERE security issues are concerned, it is clear that Balochistan — for years in the grip of separatist and...
29 Dec 2020

Women team’s tour

THE Pakistan women’s cricket team’s tour to South Africa, which is all set to commence in January 2021, will ...
28 Dec 2020

Temporary respite

THE IMF is reported to have accepted a request from Pakistan to delay some “significant sales tax and income tax...
28 Dec 2020

Karachi census debate

WHILE the federal cabinet may have approved 2017’s national census, the move has resulted in a fresh controversy,...
Updated 28 Dec 2020

Trump’s pardoning spree

“THEY aren’t coming to this country, if I am elected” was one of the pledges Donald Trump made on his campaign...