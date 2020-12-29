Dawn Logo

Sindh CM complains to PM about short supply of gas

Tahir Siddiqui 29 Dec 2020
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah (left) demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan direct the petroleum division of the federal energy ministry to immediately allocate at least 1,500 to 1,600 MMCFD (million cubic feet a day) gas to the province. — Photos DawnNewsTV/File
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah (left) demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan direct the petroleum division of the federal energy ministry to immediately allocate at least 1,500 to 1,600 MMCFD (million cubic feet a day) gas to the province. — Photos DawnNewsTV/File

KARACHI: Fearing a serious crisis in near future and untoward situation in the province, especially in Karachi due to the persistent gas shortage, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan direct the petroleum division of the federal energy ministry to immediately allocate at least 1,500 to 1,600 MMCFD (million cubic feet a day) gas to the province.

In a letter to the prime minister, he wrote that the “callous and negligent” attitude of the federal government hit the people of Sindh hardest this winter.

“I, therefore, fear an untoward situation in the province especially in the city of Karachi,” he apprehended.

Inviting the PM’s attention to the “extremely short supply of the natural gas to the consumers” in the province, Mr Shah said it was unfortunate that the province, which produced over 68 per cent of the total natural gas produced in the country, had been facing a situation where homes were without gas to cook food and industries were shutting down because of the huge shortage and low gas pressure.

“Resultantly, the daily wage workers are losing their daily earnings and transport is coming to standstill,” he stated, adding that there was no justification for the people of Sindh to face gas shortage in the presence of clearly worded Article 158 of the Constitution that said “the province in which a well-head is situated shall have precedence over other parts of Pakistan in meeting the requirements from that well-head..”

‘Arbitrary allocation’ rejected

The chief minister reminded PM Khan that Sindh produced about 2,500 to 2,600 MMCFD gas and the people of the province had a first right to the natural resource.

“This is a specific article with regards to priority of requirement of natural gas. It is an irony that Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has reserved a quota of only 900-1,000 MMCFD for people of Sindh, whereas constrained demand is over 1,500-1,600 MMCFD,” he added.

Mr Shah further wrote: “Government of Sindh does not recognize federal government’s unilateral and arbitrary allocation of gas produced from Sindh to SNGPL or to power plants and fertilizer plants within the geographical boundaries of Sindh or Punjab.”

He said that the domestic consumers of Sindh had the first and foremost right over gas produced in Sindh, which was now suffering from shortage of gas as well as 12- to 18-hour-long electricity loadshedding on a daily basis.

“It is, therefore, illegal to allocate natural gas to other sectors when domestic and indigenous industrial sectors need it the most,” he added.

The chief minister stated: “I, therefore, request your to please direct the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) to immediately revise the gas allocation formula and allocate at least 1,500-1,600 MMCFD system gas to consumers in Sindh with first priority to domestic consumers and then to industrial, commercial, power plants distributing electricity locally and other province based sectors. If the current volatile situation is not handled with care then I fear a worst crisis in near future.”

Earlier on December 23, the chief minister had directed the provincial energy department to prepare the case of Sindh under Article158 of the Constitution so that he could take it up with the federal government.

Presiding over a meeting with Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh and Energy Secretary Tariq Shah, the chief minister had observed that the Constitution guaranteed provision of natural gas to the people of the province from where it was being produced.

The energy minister while briefing the chief minister said that the federal government had formulated a defective policy under which natural gas was given to other provinces at the cost of the people of Sindh. He said the domestic, industrial and commercial consumers of the province were suffering a lot and the federal government must be apprised about the grave situation.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2020

Fastrack
Dec 29, 2020 07:44am
And Sindhis say to Mr CM, "Really, you looters?"
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 29, 2020 07:46am
If IK left Sindh including Karachi entirely to PPP, the bunch of looters who have destroyed the province, they would devour whatever is left in no time.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 29, 2020 07:48am
Cheap attempt at point scoring. Just return the people's looted money and we can buy anything including gas. Till then, shut up.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Dec 29, 2020 07:57am
As if Sindh been doing wonders ever since PPP took control of it in 2008! Its been that long! And just look at how awful Sindh is being run, they've done nothing for people there, it's in abysmal state!
Reply Recommend 0
Afghani
Dec 29, 2020 07:58am
Sindh is not Punjab n hence shall have to wait. Sindh is also a mini Balochistan
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 29, 2020 08:05am
~ 60% differences in Gas demand/supply in Pakistan in 2021.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 29, 2020 08:16am
During pti government one can realize how dangerous incompetence can be in governance. The mismanagement in sugar , wheat , LNG , petrol results in crisis are some examples
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Dec 29, 2020 08:33am
No shortage of any kinds in Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
vivek
Dec 29, 2020 08:35am
Naya Pakistan. Superpower Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Neelam Manzoor
Dec 29, 2020 08:39am
No CM. The handsome PM is doing everything for this country, whereas you only want to loot us. We will live without the gas, but we won't allow a single speck of corruption even if it means I live in poverty my entire life.
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Dec 29, 2020 09:01am
Why is he asking PM? Why can't he directly talk to ministry of energy?
Reply Recommend 0

