8 Pakistani women named in 100 outstanding nurses and midwives global list

Imtiaz Ali 28 Dec 2020
The eight Pakistani healthcare workers acknowledged in the global 100 Outstanding Women Nurse and Midwife Leaders 2020 list. — Courtesy: AKU
The eight Pakistani healthcare workers acknowledged in the global 100 Outstanding Women Nurse and Midwife Leaders 2020 list. — Courtesy: AKU

Eight Pakistani nurses and midwives have been honoured in the global 100 Outstanding Women Nurse and Midwife Leaders 2020 list.

The healthcare workers have been acknowledged by Women in Global Health (WGH), which collaborated with the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Population Fund, Nursing Now, International Council of Nurses and International Confederation of Midwives on the list.

All eight nurses and midwives from Pakistan are faculty or alumni of the Aga Khan University’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, SONAM.

The list recognised 100 nurses and midwives from 43 countries for their contribution to raising healthcare standards across the globe, "especially during these difficult times" of the coronavirus pandemic, a statement issued by the Aga Khan University (AKU) said.

The ranking marks the end of the WHO’s yearlong Year of the Nurse and the Midwife 2020 campaign, which recognises the vital role of nurses and midwives in providing health services and in helping achieve targets under the global sustainable development goals.

SONAM Dean Dr Rozina Karmaliani has been honoured under the Board and Management category in recognition of her efforts to spearhead improvements in adolescent health, strengthen research capacities and integrate research into education and practice.

Faculty members Yasmin Parpio and Samina Vertejee have been named under the Community Hero category for their services in community health nursing, while Saima Sachwani has been recognised for her contributions in developing an impactful nursing curriculum under the Human Capital Development category. Nurse-midwife Marina Baig has also been lauded for leveraging mobile health technology to improve maternal health outcomes under the Innovation, Science and Health category.

Three SONAM alumni have also been recognised under the Community Hero category. They include Dr Shela Hirani for her efforts to promote breastfeeding during the Covid-19 pandemic, Neelam Punjani for her work in improving access to sexual and reproductive health rights and Sadaf Saleem for her contributions to geriatric nursing.

“It is an honour to be acknowledged by the international public health and nursing fraternity,” said Dr Karmaliani, according to the statement. “This year has been particularly challenging for healthcare providers, all of whom have shown incredible commitment in their respective roles in responding to the Covid-19 crisis.”

bhaRAT©
Dec 28, 2020 08:53pm
Work recognises humanitarian and good work of Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Dec 28, 2020 08:55pm
Frankly speaking, never ever heard about Women in Global Health (WGH) before. Anyway congratulations.
Reply Recommend 0

