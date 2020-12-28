Dawn Logo

Pakistan out for 239 after Faheem, Rizwan frustrate New Zealand attack

AFP 28 Dec 2020
Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf touches fist with New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Dec 28, 2020. — AFP
New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson reacts after bowling on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Dec 28, 2020. — AFP
Not even a broken toe could stop New Zealand's pace attack from dominating day three of the first Test against Pakistan on Monday, but their efforts to quickly wrap up the innings were stalled by a late century stand from Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf at Mount Maunganui.

On a day disrupted by intermittent showers and an unseasonal hail storm, the Black Caps pace foursome took five for 50 in the first two sessions before Pakistan rallied to be all out for 239 at stumps, 192 in arrears.

Rizwan and Ashraf provided a face-saving partnership for Pakistan with 107 for the seventh wicket before the former was run out for 71 by a smart underarm throw from Mitchell Santner at square leg.

Ashraf soldiered on to a career-best 91 before he was the last wicket to fall.

When Pakistan resumed the day at 30 for one, Abid Ali and nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas were more intent on batting long rather than run gathering — especially with a question mark over the workload for the injured Neil Wagner.

The pair put on just nine runs in 74 balls while Wagner, who suffered a fractured toe while batting on Sunday and was told by a doctor he could bowl only if he could “tolerate the pain”, was kept out of the attack.

The partnership was broken by Kyle Jamieson who hurt Abid Ali with the last ball of his first over which smacked into the batsman's fingers.

Two balls into Jamieson's next over Abid kept his hands out of the way from a ball wide of off stump, only to see it jag back and he was bowled for 25.

In the following over Trent Boult, who had troubled Abbas with a succession of short balls, found an edge with a full delivery and Ross Taylor held the catch at first slip.

Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail stayed together for 50 deliveries but contributed only nine runs before both went in one Tim Southee over.

Azhar was caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling and although the umpire missed the nick and turned down the appeal, New Zealand successfully reviewed the decision.

Sohail's exit was more straight forward with an attempted cut going straight to Henry Nicholls at gully.

Wagner tested his foot with three overs before lunch and continued with a seven-over spell after the break during which he took the only wicket to fall in the middle session with a trade-mark bouncer to Fawad Alam that was edged to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

The nine-run knock continued a run of low scores for Alam who has adopted an unusual side-on stance that suggests he is expecting the ball to come from square leg — even more exaggerated than that of West Indies' great Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Jamieson had the remarkable figures of two for nine off 17 overs at tea but as the Rizwan-Ashraf partnership took its toll, he ended the day with three for 35 off 23.1 overs.

Southee, Boult and Wagner took two wickets each.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 28, 2020 12:50pm
The five day test match between greenshirts and Kiwis ongoing at the famous Bay Oval, Tauranga-New Zealand is not over as yet with two more days of play yet to come.
Reply Recommend 0
Anas Khan
Dec 28, 2020 12:50pm
Meanwhile, India in a much comfortable position. Will easily cruise through to victory tomorrow against Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
JND
Dec 28, 2020 12:55pm
@Anas Khan, Cricket is a game of uncertainty. Inshallah.
Reply Recommend 0

