Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

Reuters 28 Dec 2020
This file photo shows Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss outside Downing Street, London. — Reuters
Britain and Turkey are set to sign a free trade deal on Tuesday, the UK trade ministry said on Sunday, the first since Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a new trade agreement with the European Union.

The two nations will sign a deal that replicates the existing trading terms between Ankara and London, but British trade minister Liz Truss said that she was hopeful a bespoke deal between the countries could be struck soon.

“The deal we expect to sign this week locks in tariff free trading arrangements and will help support our trading relationship. It will provide certainty for thousands of jobs across the UK in the manufacturing, automotive and steel industries,” Truss said in a statement.

“We now look forward to working with Turkey towards an ambitious tailor-made UK-Turkey trade agreement in the near future.”

The trading relationship was worth $25.25 billion in 2019, and Britain said it was the fifth biggest trade deal the trade ministry had negotiated after agreements with Japan, Canada, Switzerland and Norway.

Britain has now signed trade agreements with 62 countries ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on Jan 1, when it leaves the EU’s trading arrangements.

It clinched its narrow trade deal with the EU, its biggest trading partner, last week.

Bhakt Police
Dec 28, 2020 11:57am
Ohh why not sign it with superpower India instead?
Fastrack
Dec 28, 2020 12:08pm
Oh the haters!
The Mask
Dec 28, 2020 12:23pm
Israel deal on the cards?
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 28, 2020 12:53pm
What other options does Britain have got at this crucial juncture in time and history but to sign a trade deal with Turkey, the one and the only NATO member nation in Continental Europe, having presence in two Continents, that is, Asia and Europe and for being a perfect country to do business, trade and commerce with?
Yasin
Dec 28, 2020 12:54pm
Celebration moment for Pakistan. Seeing Turkey prosper really makes me happy and all Pakistanis happy
bhaRAT©
Dec 28, 2020 01:06pm
Good news for Pakistan's brother nation Turkey.
