Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 28, 2020

PIA plans to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Saudi Arabia

Mohammad AsgharUpdated 28 Dec 2020
he Pak­istan International Airlines has announced that it will resume commercial flights to Saudi Arabia on Monday (today) to bring back stranded Pakistanis. — APP/File
he Pak­istan International Airlines has announced that it will resume commercial flights to Saudi Arabia on Monday (today) to bring back stranded Pakistanis. — APP/File

RAWALPINDI: The Pak­istan International Airlines has announced that it will resume commercial flights to Saudi Arabia on Monday (today) to bring back stranded Pakistanis after Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) allowed non-Saudis to leave the kingdom and permitted foreign airlines to operate flights.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said the national flag carrier would operate flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad.

He said that a one-way operation of flights would be a financial burden on the PIA, but bringing back stranded Pak­istanis was also inevitable.

The spokesman said that PIA would carry cargo from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik recently instructed departments concerned to maintain attractive and reasonable cargo rates.

He also said the PIA had a tradition of always moving forward in difficult times and bringing back Pakistanis stranded abroad was a national responsibility.

In a circular, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said that airlines were now permitted to carry non-Saudi passengers outside the kingdom, taking into account precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It further said: “The foreign airlines permitted to operate flights for this purpose must not allow crew to leave the aircraft and not to physically contact ground operation staff of the arrival airport, taking into account precautionary measures to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Saudi Arabia had ‘temporarily’ suspended all international commercial flights for one week in December.

After Saudi Arabia’s suspension of all international commercial flights, PIA had cancelled its 44 flights to and from Saudi Arabia.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr.AsHamed.
Dec 28, 2020 07:55am
Are they deporting Pakistanis?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Dec 28, 2020 07:56am
Saudi Arabia is doing under the influence of Israel. So, no good expectation from SA.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaz
Dec 28, 2020 07:57am
Saudis are leading by an example. We salute you for your peace oriented initiates, sir
Reply Recommend 0
Neelam Manzoor
Dec 28, 2020 07:58am
Only pakistani are being asked to leave? Why are indians or other country people living in Saudi not being asked to leave as well!??
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 28, 2020 07:58am
Air India already bringing stranded Indians back. Again victory.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Dec 28, 2020 08:08am
@Dr.AsHamed., No. Any expat resident or tourist can travel out if they want to or if their visas are expiring such as Umrah
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Dec 28, 2020 08:11am
Good initiative by PIA. But cargo planes are different. Are they carrying passengers in cargo planes?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Information integrity
28 Dec 2020

Information integrity

We should learn from this exposé that it is never a good idea to employ malicious campaigns online.
Anti-media trend
28 Dec 2020

Anti-media trend

Press freedom will take a back seat to the Covid-19 response.
Upskilling youth
28 Dec 2020

Upskilling youth

The youth seek livelihoods which are not nurtured in rural areas.

Editorial

28 Dec 2020

Temporary respite

THE IMF is reported to have accepted a request from Pakistan to delay some “significant sales tax and income tax...
28 Dec 2020

Karachi census debate

WHILE the federal cabinet may have approved 2017’s national census, the move has resulted in a fresh controversy,...
Updated 28 Dec 2020

Trump’s pardoning spree

“THEY aren’t coming to this country, if I am elected” was one of the pledges Donald Trump made on his campaign...
Updated 27 Dec 2020

Lethal second wave

PAKISTAN’S second Covid-19 wave saw its deadliest day this week, with 111 deaths reported in 24 hours. These...
27 Dec 2020

A dangerous man

THAT one of the most dangerous and devious militants in Pakistan may be on the verge of gaining his freedom is a...
27 Dec 2020

Gas mystery

ONCE again, a suspected gas leak in Karachi’s Keamari locality has raised questions about safety protocols and ...