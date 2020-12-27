'Your war is not with PDM but with 220m people of Pakistan,' Maryam tells PM Imran

Leaders of the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have gathered in Larkana on the occasion of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary for another power show as part of its anti-government protests.

While addressing the rally, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz once again hit out at the government over inflation and allegedly hiding behind the establishment, telling Prime Minister Imran Khan he was not fighting the PDM but the entire population of Pakistan.

"Your war is not with PDM but with the 220 million people of Pakistan whom you have struck like lightning," she said while addressing the premier, adding that the people had "won" this war.

Maryam said when PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was unable to attend the PDM rally in Mardan, Prime Minister Imran was "jumping around with elation" believing there had been a rift within the opposition. She alleged he will say the same about today's rally which JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is not attending.

Recalling that the prime minister had dismissed her and Bilawal as "kids", the PML-N leader said: "These kids are half your age but they are turning you around their little finger [and] have given you sleepless nights."

She alleged that whenever these "kids" called him out, Prime Minister Imran hid behind his "elders" and asked them to rescue him.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari waves to supporters at the rally in Larkana. — DawnNewsTV

"These kids' biggest qualification is that the people of Pakistan are standing with them," she said, adding that the premier's alleged dream of creating a rift within the PDM "will never be fulfilled".

Maryam thanked the people of Sindh for their hospitality and Bilawal and his family members for welcoming her early in the morning at their residence in Naudero.

Earlier this month, Bilawal had directly contacted leaders of parties in the PDM to invite them to attend the rally at Garhi Khuda Bux in Larkana.

Maryam Nawaz arrived in the province a day earlier while a delegation from the Jam­iat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) is also participating in the rally.

Leaders of the PDM member parties are currently present on the stage at the rally venue, with a large crowd of supporters and PDM workers waving flags in the audience.

TV footage earlier showed large crowds going towards the mausoleum where Benazir is buried next to her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, to pay their respects.

In his address to the public meeting, Bilawal said the PPP leadership, from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Benazir, had sacrificed their lives but refused to compromise on their principles.

"Today we have to vow to fulfil Benazir Bhutto's promise and save Pakistan," he said, adding that the country envisioned by the PPP leaders was one where the Constitution ruled and everyone had equal rights.

He said due to the government's "anti-people" policies, millions of people were forced to live below the poverty line and people couldn't afford two meals a day, while youngsters were desperate to find jobs.

Govt has 'little time left': Zardari

While addressing the rally virtually, former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said today was a day of 'red salute', adding that while Benazir had passed away on this day, she had left the message for her party to keep fighting for the country.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari addresses the gathering virtually. — DawnNewsTV

He said the PTI government was unable to run the country and would remain so. "These aren't the people who run a country, they are the ones who run a cricket team, " he added.

Zardari said in his tenure, he had joined his political rivals in order to "complete the Constitution" but now the country's exports had fallen and the dollar had seen a steep rise.

"I want to ask you not to worry so much; they have little time left. They will fall due to their own weight," the PPP leader told the crowd.

He said while he was not afraid of jails, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was running a "black market" and issuing warrants for businessmen. The PPP did not have a single political prisoner during its government, he added.

"Could anyone have thought that [former military ruler retired Gen Pervez] Musharraf would be yearning to come to Pakistan but he cannot?" Zardari said.

He added that history was witness to the fact that "whenever you have done anything against democracy, eventually the loss was of the country."

"You will come and go, you have no importance. Like the party Musharraf formed came to an end, this party too will end," he said without naming anyone.

Zardari said Prime Minister Imran should quit "if you accept yourself you are unable to run the country". He asked the premier to hold fresh elections and see for whom the people stood.

"Everyone is hoping that one day Bhutto's party will come into power and we will prosper [again]," he said, adding that the PPP had kept inflation under control despite financial crises.

The former president said he wanted all parties to unite on one page "but we shouldn't dictate each other what to do. Learn something from us well; I may have experience of doing those things in the past.

"I ousted a general like a fly out of milk, so we can bring down Imran Khan as well but we need to change the mindset and methodology," he said, adding that the opposition will have to "fill up the jails".

'United under PDM'

Speaking at the rally earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Awais Noorani said the PDM's fight was "simple" and that it wanted all institutions to operate within their domains.

"We don't want to fight anyone. Stay within your limits and let people make their decisions," he said without naming anyone, adding that the PDM wanted free and fair elections.

Noorani said an election will be held "soon" and asked PDM workers to prepare for it in order to win back their mandate.

In his speech, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai said today's gathering carried a special meaning because all of Pakistan's political parties "which the establishment set against each other" had joined hands.

"This is God's blessing that Pakistan's parties which used to do who knows what against each other, today are united and agreed and gathered under PDM's [banner]," he said.

Achakzai said the opposition didn't set up the PDM "for our own sake" and that it wanted everyone to adhere to the Constitution. "Democracy is the fountainhead of our political power," he added.

Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti paid tribute to Benazir's political struggles, saying she knew of the threats facing her but returned to Pakistan to fight with courage before being martyred.

"Today it was said here that by martyring her, an attempt was made to break the chain of Pakistan; that chain was not destroyed, Bilawal did not allow that chain to break. You can see all of Pakistan is present here today," he said.

Hoti also thanked PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for "guiding" him while the latter was the president, saying: "When it was our government [in KP], Zardari sahib never saw me as a chief minister of the ANP [but] he saw me as his own chief minister."

JUI-F's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri lashed out at the government, saying ministers were busy in the character assassination of opposition members.

"We have never seen cowardly leaders like them. They don't have a majority in Pakistan [and] they have brought the country to the brink of destruction. Due to their policies investors are running away," he said.

"They talk about democracy and aren't even ashamed that their ministers are engaged in character assassination of opposition day and night."

Haideri vowed that the PDM will not rest until "sending this puppet, showpiece, inept, selected government home".

'Honour to attend Benazir's anniversary'

Earlier today, PDM leaders including Bilawal, Maryam, Achakzai and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal had lunch at Naudero House from where they left for Garhi Khuda Bux.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Sukkur on Saturday, Maryam said she was "very happy that I am going to Benazir Bhutto" on her death anniversary. "She gave her life bravely for this country. It is an honour for me to attend her anniversary," the PML-N vice president said.

She said that the Charter of Democracy given to the nation by Benazir and her father Nawaz Sharif changed history and now she, Bilawal, and all leaders of the PDM would take it forward.

However, JUI-F chief and PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman declined the invitation to attend the rally citing other engagements.

Sources said the maulana would not participate because the anniversary programme was not a declared public meeting of PDM.

Instead, a five-member delegation of the party comprising Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Abdul Raziq Abid Lakho, Maulana Siraj Ahmad Shah Amroti, Maulana Saud Afzal and Maulana Abdullah Mehr would participate in the anniversary, Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, general secretary of JUI-F Sindh, had told Dawn.

Speaking to the media ahead of his departure for Garhi Khuda Bux, Maulana Haideri said Maulana Fazl did "not have any grievance with Bilawal or PPP". If he had any grievance, he would not have sent his delegation either, Haideri added.

"Everyone has their schedule and obligations. If Bilawal did not come to Mardan, this cannot be called his grievance," he said.

Bilawal himself arrived in Naudero on Friday, two days ahead of the scheduled programme, while his aunt MPA Faryal Talpur was already there to supervise arrangements, sources said earlier.

Additional reporting by Mohammad Hussain and Ubaidullah Sheikh.