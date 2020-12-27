Dawn Logo

PDM leaders converge in Larkana for Benazir's death anniversary

Dawn.comUpdated 27 Dec 2020
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari waves to supporters at the rally in Larkana. — DawnNewsTV
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari waves to supporters at the rally in Larkana. — DawnNewsTV
Party workers arrive at the venue for the rally in Larkana. — DawnNewsTV
Party workers arrive at the venue for the rally in Larkana. — DawnNewsTV

Leaders of the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have gathered in Larkana on the occasion of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary, for another power show as part of its anti-government protests.

Earlier this month, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had directly contacted leaders of parties in the PDM to invite them to attend the rally at Garhi Khuda Bux in Larkana.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived in the province a day earlier while a delegation from the Jam­iat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) is also participating in the rally.

Leaders of the PDM member parties are currently present on the stage at the rally venue, with a large crowd of supporters and PDM workers waving flags in the audience.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz on the stage. — DawnNewsTV
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz on the stage. — DawnNewsTV

TV footage earlier showed large crowds going towards the mausoleum where Benazir is buried next to her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, to pay their respects.

Earlier today, PDM leaders including Bilawal, Maryam, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal had lunch at Naudero House from where they left for Garhi Khuda Bux.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Sukkur on Saturday, Maryam said she was "very happy that I am going to Benazir Bhutto" on her death anniversary. "She gave her life bravely for this country. It is an honour for me to attend her anniversary," the PML-N vice president said.

She said that the Charter of Democracy given to the nation by Benazir and her father Nawaz Sharif changed history and now she, Bilawal, and all leaders of the PDM would take it forward.

However, JUI-F chief and PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman declined the invitation to attend the rally citing other engagements.

Sources said the maulana would not participate because the anniversary programme was not a declared public meeting of PDM.

Instead, a five-member delegation of the party comprising Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Abdul Raziq Abid Lakho, Maulana Siraj Ahmad Shah Amroti, Maulana Saud Afzal and Maulana Abdullah Mehr would participate in the anniversary, Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, general secretary of JUI-F Sindh, had told Dawn.

Speaking to the media ahead of his departure for Garhi Khuda Bux, Maulana Haideri said Maulana Fazl did "not have any grievance with Bilawal or PPP". If he had any grievance, he would not have sent his delegation either, Haideri added.

"Everyone has their schedule and obligations. If Bilawal did not come to Mardan, this cannot be called his grievance," he said.

Bilawal himself arrived in Naudero on Friday, two days ahead of the scheduled programme, while his aunt MPA Faryal Talpur was already there to supervise arrangements, sources said earlier.

Additional reporting by Mohammad Hussain and Ubaidullah Sheikh.

hamid shafiq
Dec 27, 2020 03:22pm
Sorry both parties may be forget their past speeches which they speak against each other. But I am not forget their speeches and words.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 27, 2020 03:25pm
A leader does some good for the welfare of his people. But here PDM leadership is bent upon shoving people in the mouth of deadly coronavirus!
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Dec 27, 2020 03:26pm
What about the hundreds of innocent karachites which were killed by bibi's sympathizers on that fateful night. Those criminals are still roaming around free and many are in parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja M Ahmed
Dec 27, 2020 03:39pm
Thugs and Corrupts are gathering to eat dinner then take nap.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 27, 2020 03:39pm
Its time reflect in retrospect and not celebrate like Bilawal is doing
Reply Recommend 0
Idris
Dec 27, 2020 03:52pm
Why Bilawal is giggling on his mother's anniversary
Reply Recommend 0

