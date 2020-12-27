Dawn Logo

'Business of selected and selection will end,' Bilawal vows at Larkana rally

Dawn.comUpdated 27 Dec 2020
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses the rally. — DawnNewsTV
Party workers arrive at the venue for the rally in Larkana. — DawnNewsTV
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz on the stage. — DawnNewsTV
Leaders of the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday gathered in Larkana on the occasion of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary for another power show as part of its anti-government protests.

In his address to the mammoth public meeting, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the opposition had united on PDM's platform to rescue the country from the government's alleged inefficiencies and will together make efforts to end "the business of selected and selection".

He said the PPP leadership, from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Benazir, had sacrificed their lives but refused to compromise on their principles.

"Today we have to vow to fulfil Benazir Bhutto's promise and save Pakistan," he said, adding that the country envisioned by the PPP leaders was one where the Constitution ruled and everyone had equal rights.

He said due to the government's "anti-people" policies, millions of people were forced to live below the poverty line and people couldn't afford two meals a day, while youngsters were desperate to find jobs.

"The rulers neither see your poverty nor your unemployment nor the storm of inflation," the PPP leader said. "This puppet cannot provide bread and employment to people and says 'I won't leave anyone.'

"But now the people fed up of unemployment, poverty and inflation will not leave this puppet, oppressor and selected."

Bilawal said he could not accept the country in its current state as a democracy "where there is no freedom of speech, writing, doing rallies and protesting peacefully".

"Enough has happened. If this government is given more time they will wreck the country and we won't let it happen. These selected rulers will also be in the wastebasket of history like Musharraf and Gen Zia."

He said the PTI government had taken historic loans from international donors but the funds didn't cause any benefit to the common man.

"Now this game will end. The business of selected and selection will end," he said, adding that the provinces were not being given their due share under the National Finance Commission Award.

Bilawal said the PPP wanted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to succeed but only in a way that benefitted locals. "We don't desire a CPEC that only benefits the Papa John's [pizza owners]," he emphasised, in a reference to the controversy over CPEC Authority chairman retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa's family assets.

He said the PPP had linked its foundations to the PDM's objectives, adding: "We have become one. We are on one page and one stage and we will make these puppets run away with your support."

Bilawal reiterated that if Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to resign by January 31, the opposition would stage a long march to Islamabad.

'Your war is not with PDM'

While addressing the rally, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz once again hit out at the government over inflation and allegedly hiding behind the establishment, telling Prime Minister Imran he was not fighting the PDM but the entire population of Pakistan.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses the rally. — DawnNewsTV
"Your war is not with PDM but with the 220 million people of Pakistan whom you have struck like lightning," she said while addressing the premier, adding that the people had "won" this war.

Maryam said when Bilawal was unable to attend the PDM rally in Mardan, Prime Minister Imran was "jumping around with elation" believing there had been a rift within the opposition. She alleged he will say the same about today's rally which JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not attend.

Recalling that the prime minister had dismissed her and Bilawal as "kids", the PML-N leader said: "These kids are half your age but they are turning you around their little finger [and] have given you sleepless nights."

She alleged that whenever these "kids" called him out, Prime Minister Imran hid behind his "elders" and asked them to rescue him.

"These kids' biggest qualification is that the people of Pakistan are standing with them," she said, adding that the premier's alleged dream of creating a rift within the PDM "will never be fulfilled".

Maryam thanked the people of Sindh for their hospitality and Bilawal and his family members for welcoming her early in the morning at their residence in Naudero.

Earlier this month, Bilawal had directly contacted leaders of parties in the PDM to invite them to attend the rally at Garhi Khuda Bux in Larkana.

Maryam Nawaz arrived in the province a day earlier while a delegation from the Jam­iat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) is also participating in the rally.

Leaders of the PDM member parties were present on the stage at the rally venue, with a large crowd of supporters and PDM workers waving flags in the audience.

TV footage earlier showed large crowds going towards the mausoleum where Benazir is buried next to her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, to pay their respects.

Govt has 'little time left': Zardari

While addressing the rally virtually, former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said today was a day of 'red salute', adding that while Benazir had passed away on this day, she had left the message for her party to keep fighting for the country.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari addresses the gathering virtually. — DawnNewsTV
He said the PTI government was unable to run the country and would remain so. "These aren't the people who run a country, they are the ones who run a cricket team, " he added.

Zardari said in his tenure, he had joined his political rivals in order to "complete the Constitution" but now the country's exports had fallen and the dollar had seen a steep rise.

"I want to ask you not to worry so much; they have little time left. They will fall due to their own weight," the PPP leader told the crowd.

He said while he was not afraid of jails, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was running a "black market" and issuing warrants for businessmen. The PPP did not have a single political prisoner during its government, he added.

"Could anyone have thought that [former military ruler retired Gen Pervez] Musharraf would be yearning to come to Pakistan but he cannot?" Zardari said.

He added that history was witness to the fact that "whenever you have done anything against democracy, eventually the loss was of the country."

"You will come and go, you have no importance. Like the party Musharraf formed came to an end, this party too will end," he said without naming anyone.

Zardari said Prime Minister Imran should quit "if you accept yourself you are unable to run the country". He asked the premier to hold fresh elections and see for whom the people stood.

"Everyone is hoping that one day Bhutto's party will come into power and we will prosper [again]," he said, adding that the PPP had kept inflation under control despite financial crises.

The former president said he wanted all parties to unite on one page "but we shouldn't dictate each other what to do. Learn something from us well; I may have experience of doing those things in the past.

"I ousted a general like a fly out of milk, so we can bring down Imran Khan as well but we need to change the mindset and methodology," he said, adding that the opposition will have to "fill up the jails".

'United under PDM'

Speaking at the rally earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Awais Noorani said the PDM's fight was "simple" and that it wanted all institutions to operate within their domains.

"We don't want to fight anyone. Stay within your limits and let people make their decisions," he said without naming anyone, adding that the PDM wanted free and fair elections.

Noorani said an election will be held "soon" and asked PDM workers to prepare for it in order to win back their mandate.

In his speech, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai said today's gathering carried a special meaning because all of Pakistan's political parties "which the establishment set against each other" had joined hands.

"This is God's blessing that Pakistan's parties which used to do who knows what against each other, today are united and agreed and gathered under PDM's [banner]," he said.

Achakzai said the opposition didn't set up the PDM "for our own sake" and that it wanted everyone to adhere to the Constitution. "Democracy is the fountainhead of our political power," he added.

Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti paid tribute to Benazir's political struggles, saying she knew of the threats facing her but returned to Pakistan to fight with courage before being martyred.

"Today it was said here that by martyring her, an attempt was made to break the chain of Pakistan; that chain was not destroyed, Bilawal did not allow that chain to break. You can see all of Pakistan is present here today," he said.

Hoti also thanked PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for "guiding" him while the latter was the president, saying: "When it was our government [in KP], Zardari sahib never saw me as a chief minister of the ANP [but] he saw me as his own chief minister."

JUI-F's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri lashed out at the government, saying ministers were busy in the character assassination of opposition members.

"We have never seen cowardly leaders like them. They don't have a majority in Pakistan [and] they have brought the country to the brink of destruction. Due to their policies investors are running away," he said.

"They talk about democracy and aren't even ashamed that their ministers are engaged in character assassination of opposition day and night."

Haideri vowed that the PDM will not rest until "sending this puppet, showpiece, inept, selected government home".

Opposition pursuing self-serving agenda: Shibli

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the opposition had nothing to offer to the people as they were only interested in pursuing self-serving agenda, APP reported.

He said Maryam's visit to Larkana spoke volumes about the historical reality of “fighting from the outside, siblings on the inside”.

"Those who used to talk about dragging each other on the roads of Lahore and Larkana have became each other's guests now," he wrote.

"This is their reality. They have one appearance in front of the people and another behind them."

'Honour to attend Benazir's anniversary'

Earlier today, PDM leaders including Bilawal, Maryam, Achakzai and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal had lunch at Naudero House from where they left for Garhi Khuda Bux.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Sukkur on Saturday, Maryam said she was "very happy that I am going to Benazir Bhutto" on her death anniversary. "She gave her life bravely for this country. It is an honour for me to attend her anniversary," the PML-N vice president said.

She said that the Charter of Democracy given to the nation by Benazir and her father Nawaz Sharif changed history and now she, Bilawal, and all leaders of the PDM would take it forward.

However, JUI-F chief and PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman declined the invitation to attend the rally citing other engagements.

Sources said the maulana would not participate because the anniversary programme was not a declared public meeting of PDM.

Instead, a five-member delegation of the party comprising Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Abdul Raziq Abid Lakho, Maulana Siraj Ahmad Shah Amroti, Maulana Saud Afzal and Maulana Abdullah Mehr would participate in the anniversary, Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro, general secretary of JUI-F Sindh, had told Dawn.

Speaking to the media ahead of his departure for Garhi Khuda Bux, Maulana Haideri said Maulana Fazl did "not have any grievance with Bilawal or PPP". If he had any grievance, he would not have sent his delegation either, Haideri added.

"Everyone has their schedule and obligations. If Bilawal did not come to Mardan, this cannot be called his grievance," he said.

Bilawal himself arrived in Naudero on Friday, two days ahead of the scheduled programme, while his aunt MPA Faryal Talpur was already there to supervise arrangements, sources said earlier.

Additional reporting by Mohammad Hussain and Ubaidullah Sheikh.

Comments (63)
hamid shafiq
Dec 27, 2020 03:22pm
Sorry both parties may be forget their past speeches which they speak against each other. But I am not forget their speeches and words.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 27, 2020 03:25pm
A leader does some good for the welfare of his people. But here PDM leadership is bent upon shoving people in the mouth of deadly coronavirus!
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Dec 27, 2020 03:26pm
What about the hundreds of innocent karachites which were killed by bibi's sympathizers on that fateful night. Those criminals are still roaming around free and many are in parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja M Ahmed
Dec 27, 2020 03:39pm
Thugs and Corrupts are gathering to eat dinner then take nap.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 27, 2020 03:39pm
Its time reflect in retrospect and not celebrate like Bilawal is doing
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Dec 27, 2020 03:46pm
An ugly example of family political business staying within the family both in Sindh and Punjab!! This is not democracy.. this is not “izzat” of vote!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 27, 2020 03:49pm
Shameless is too small a word. No wonder the disguised Indians like them. They are like them after all.
Reply Recommend 0
Idris
Dec 27, 2020 03:52pm
Why Bilawal is giggling on his mother's anniversary
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Dec 27, 2020 03:52pm
And Bilawal is all smiles at the anniversay of the tragic and untimely death of his own mother? Sad, how clueless this kid is!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Dar
Dec 27, 2020 03:57pm
Before PTI, these parties were sworn enemies. Now they are one family. As Lincoln famously said: “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Dec 27, 2020 04:04pm
The actual bhuttos are not there. All those doing politics in the name of Bhutto are there.
Reply Recommend 0
Taimoor
Dec 27, 2020 04:09pm
I don’t know why Government is reluctant to arrest these goons for endangering the lives of poor people amid COVID. They should be behind the bars
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 27, 2020 04:19pm
@hamid shafiq , well said. As PMIK said, when accountability knocks, all ' chors', will band togather to protect the corrupt loot.
Reply Recommend 0
Md
Dec 27, 2020 04:49pm
As corruption always prospers through organised gangs, here is a good example.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 27, 2020 04:53pm
A totally PPP show. Nation not involved.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 27, 2020 05:17pm
Until election, then all bets are off, all is fair during elections.
Reply Recommend 0
K D Khan
Dec 27, 2020 05:20pm
I think, this must be last anniversary while Bilawal's party is governing Sindh, next year, I am sure, there will NOT be more than25 people.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 27, 2020 05:30pm
@hamid shafiq , neither do I.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 27, 2020 05:30pm
@Umair, PDM is not bothered about Karachities.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Dec 27, 2020 05:34pm
Original Bhutto and her daughter both are past and history ! Live in present and show your strength which is Zero .
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 27, 2020 05:35pm
@Zak, very true.
Reply Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Dec 27, 2020 05:55pm
Since Maryam has no popular support left, she represents only her family previously known as " The ruler clan "
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Dec 27, 2020 05:58pm
Bunch of looters exploiting Benazir death
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Valika
Dec 27, 2020 06:17pm
Ironic that Benazir's government put Nawaz Sharief in jail Nawaz Sharief government put Zadari in jail How birds of a feather flock together
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Dec 27, 2020 06:22pm
Smiling face of Mr. Bilawal Zardari and others on the death anniversary of Ms. (late) Benazir Zardari? How the people they are.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 27, 2020 06:34pm
A simple death anniversary converted into a political circus as the real and pure successors of Bhutto dynasty and Z.A. Bhutto's actual heirs are kicked out by hook or by crook and forcibly put on the back burner. Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Arfeeen Khan
Dec 27, 2020 06:37pm
I understand the media responsibility to give balanced time for opposition and the government.... The two political dynasties killing the democracy in the country. There is one most important responsibility to educate general masses about democracy by writing a short series about the basic of democracy with visuals and repeat them for the improved comprehension...
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Dec 27, 2020 06:46pm
Clear contrast between educated Pakistanis who shun these corrupt political dynasties and the uneducated lot, who are following them for plate of biryanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Dec 27, 2020 06:50pm
Looters convention...all paid via tax payer's money
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Dec 27, 2020 06:51pm
PP is the biggest political cheat in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Dec 27, 2020 07:07pm
What a lady. Kudos
Reply Recommend 0
Fastfriend
Dec 27, 2020 07:10pm
The main message by Zardari to his accomplices is that our united corruption will only survive provided the people fill the jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Dec 27, 2020 07:16pm
Yes she is right, he wrecked the economy single-handedly.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Dec 27, 2020 07:17pm
Is there no real Bhutto left who could have come at least for a photo shoot.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Dec 27, 2020 07:18pm
Dynastic power show.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
Dec 27, 2020 07:28pm
Very well said.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed ahmed
Dec 27, 2020 07:30pm
@hamid shafiq , agree with yu zillion%
Reply Recommend 0
SlowTrack
Dec 27, 2020 07:30pm
She did not exactly say 220 *Million*. She actually said 22 *CRORES*. Same number, different nomenclature.
Reply Recommend 0
M Naseem, Austin
Dec 27, 2020 07:34pm
Why she is not in jail. What kind of bail arrangements she got that she is running around spewing hate.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 27, 2020 07:38pm
The kind of leniency shown towards Mariam Safdar sahiba these days. Clearly shows that the creators of PML-N also known as the "Third Force (as per PDM)" is supporting PDM from behind the curtains. IK needs to be careful.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 27, 2020 07:44pm
PDM main demand that all institutions should work in their domains only as per constitution seems a fair demand
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Dec 27, 2020 07:44pm
This woman and her family are corrupt looters of Pakistan. Nawaz family all live in foreign countries, own foreign businesses, properties. These people just want to rule and loot Pakistan until nothing is left to loot. Both Nawaz and Zardari and company are corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Abuismail
Dec 27, 2020 07:48pm
Good going she will be next PM
Reply Recommend 0
Umari
Dec 27, 2020 07:49pm
I thought she should have been locked up for a long time!!
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Dec 27, 2020 07:54pm
And 218 million rejected you and PPP in 2018!
Reply Recommend 0
N.Burki
Dec 27, 2020 07:55pm
Most of PM Khan's war is with the corrupt and looter politicians of the past regimes. Some of those have absconded others are roaming free and spreading the enemy's agenda.
Reply Recommend 0
Faryal Bhatti
Dec 27, 2020 07:58pm
What War? If you are so true with Pakistan then face the law and stop telling the lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Frkh
Dec 27, 2020 08:09pm
@Dr.AsHamed., can you explain how?
Reply Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Dec 27, 2020 08:11pm
Maryam is non- elected dad-imposed leader. Who gave her right to be a spokesperson of 22 million people?
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Dec 27, 2020 08:16pm
I never vote any of PDM party, please minus me from your 220m. Politically motivated kids never saw the world outside family party.
Reply Recommend 0
Ranjha
Dec 27, 2020 08:24pm
She is hilarious!
Reply Recommend 0
Laila
Dec 27, 2020 08:24pm
@Taimoor, because even the current government sadly doeant seem immune to the clutches of corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 27, 2020 08:35pm
Using a death anniversary for their Political cause... Absolute disgrace
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 27, 2020 08:35pm
How many zeros in that million?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Dec 27, 2020 08:42pm
No, our war is with all the looters of PDM, especially the PML(N)
Reply Recommend 0
Akhan
Dec 27, 2020 08:45pm
Pardon.not 220m people atleast minus me.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSomeGuy
Dec 27, 2020 08:49pm
Let's not forget she's literally a fraud.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Malick
Dec 27, 2020 08:52pm
Once again Maryam living in pure fantasy land
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Dec 27, 2020 08:55pm
Good or bad, whatever they may be, the PDM leaders are right about one vital thing -- supremacy of democracy and the democratic system. Let everyone work under their constitutional remit.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Dec 27, 2020 08:58pm
Maryam is Prime Minister in waiting.
Reply Recommend 0
Umer
Dec 27, 2020 09:10pm
@Ali , not thea domians but under PDM demands
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 27, 2020 09:19pm
@Imran, yes,we the voters are on war against looters.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 27, 2020 09:20pm
@Laila, still IK govt is 100% better than mega looters .
Reply Recommend 0

