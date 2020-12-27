Dawn Logo

Four martyred as army aviation copter crashes in GB

Jamil NagriUpdated 27 Dec 2020
Four military personnel were martyred when a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed during a casualty evacuation in the Minimarg area of Astore district in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday evening. — AFP/File
GILGIT: Four military personnel were martyred when a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed during a casualty evacuation in the Minimarg area of Astore district in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday evening.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the helicopter was evacuating the body of a shaheed soldier, Abdul Qadeer, to the Combined Military Hospital Skardu.

The ISPR said the helicopter crashed due to technical reasons.

The officers and soldiers who embraced martyrdom were identified as Pilot Major M. Hussain, Co Pilot Maj Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq.

Maj Hussain belonged to Skardu, Maj Ayaz to Karachi, Naik Inzimam to Chakwal while Sepoy Farooq hailed from Sahiwal.

GB Information Minister Fatullah Khan expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

He acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army for the country.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2020

Fastrack
Dec 27, 2020 08:35am
To Him we belong, and to Him we will return. RIP brave martyrs.
Zak
Dec 27, 2020 08:36am
Pakistan army are the bravest of the brave. Our prayers for the valiant soldiers and their families.
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 27, 2020 08:46am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon our beloved soldiers and officers of Pakistan military. Pakistan Armed Forces we stand with you in every aspect of life. We stand with our military Shaheeds and Ghazis forever. Salute!
Arif
Dec 27, 2020 08:51am
RIP, Salute
