Maryam asks 2 PML-N MNAs to verify their resignations with speaker 'even if sent by mistake'

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has directed two party lawmakers to go to the National Assembly speaker and verify their resignations even if they were sent "by mistake".

Addressing a PML-N workers' convention in Sukkur late on Saturday, she first termed the resignations of Muhammad Sajjad from Mansehra and Murtaza Javed Abbasi from Abbottabad a work of "mischief".

However, later in her speech, she addressed both lawmakers and told them to accept the resignations with the speaker "even if sent by mistake".

"Let me tell you one thing, regardless of whether they were sent by mistake, if the NA speaker asks you to verify the letters then say here are your resignations, now accept them.

Maryam's comments come days after a row between the National Assembly Secretariat and the PML-N after the former issued letters to the two PML-N lawmakers from Mansehra and Abbottabad, asking them to appear before Speaker Asad Qaiser for verification of their ‘resignations’ which had been received on their official letterheads.

A similar letter was also issued to PML-N MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, also from Abbottabad, by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat in Peshawar. However, the lawmakers had denied sending any such letter to the speaker while the PML-N had termed the resignations “fake".

But speaking today at the workers' convention in Sukkur, Maryam asked the MNAs in question to accept the resignation letters as their own even if they had been sent by mistake.

"Regardless of whether they were sent by mistake [...] I say to the NA speaker that summon the lawmakers and accept their resignations," she said.

The PML-N vice president said not just resignations, members of PML-N would go so far as to sacrifice their lives for the country and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, adding that the PML-N was not like the PTI.

"They [PTI] tendered their resignations during Nawaz's tenure [...] but when the speaker asked the lawmakers, they replied that Imran Khan had forced their hand.

"He [PM Imran] says that our party members are running away from tendering their resignations. Stop worrying about the PML-N [...] worry about yourself because your MNAs and MPAs know that Imran Khan is going and will not come back."

Maryam said all party MNAs and MPAs were standing behind Nawaz. "They know that they will not get votes if they leave Nawaz's side. People vote for his name and the symbol sher."

She added that PM Imran was aware that he will soon be sent packing, never to return again. "The PML-N knows that when that happens, and new elections are held, the party will come back with a two-third majority.

"The people know that Imran Khan is going and that Nawaz is coming," she said.

'PM Imran is good at being obedient'

Maryam also lashed out at the premier for his comments earlier in the day in Chakwal where he said that the language used by the opposition was similar to that being used by "the Indian propaganda machine".

"He claims the opposition has asked the army to oust an elected government. Please remove the misunderstanding that you have been elected. Secondly, the opposition has no need to make such a demand. The people of the nation stand with the opposition."

"You are enough to send yourself packing," she said.

Responding to the premier's claims that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam were not qualified to be the heads of their respective parties, the PML-N vice president said: "He was talking about qualification. Shall I tell you what your qualification is? Imran Khan has only one qualification and that is polishing shoes and being obedient."

"Nawaz is a great leader. He told Imran Khan on day one to move to the side, that our fight is not with him," she said.

'PM Imran was prepared to loot'

Maryam also took the premier to task for stating that the PTI was not prepared when it assumed governance. "Two-and-a-half years after assuming charge, the liar screaming 'thief' says that he was not prepared for governance. A man who is not prepared should not be trusted with the government.

"When you knew that you were incapable and incompetent, then why did you play with the fate of the people of Pakistan. Who gave you the right?"

She said that PM Imran was not prepared to run government but was fully committed to looting the nation and filling the pockets of his "friends".

"Who used to say that when there is inflation in the country the leaders are corrupt?"

She added that the premier had said that tabdeeli doesn't come with a press of a button. "If change can be brought by pressing the fake RTS button, then can change not be managed in two-and-a-half years," she asked.

Maryam said that each and every one of lies PM Imran had fed the nation will come out in due time.