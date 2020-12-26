Dawn Logo

4 suspects arrested for robbing houses in Karachi's Clifton, DHA neighbourhoods

Imtiaz Ali 26 Dec 2020
Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four members of a gang believed to be involved in robbing houses in Karachi's Clifton and Defence Housing Authority neighbourhoods. — Creative Commons/File
Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four members of a gang believed to be involved in robbing houses in Karachi's Clifton and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhoods.

The Karachi South police said that the gang was involved in robbing houses in the city over the weekend. The suspects were identified as Nasir Shah alias Haji, Asif Khan, Sardar and Raj Wali.

"The suspects were committing crimes in posh areas of the city while travelling in a White corolla,” said South SSP (Investigation) Imran Mirza.

The arrest was carried out with the joint efforts of the Karachi South police's operation and investigation wings, police said.

“This organised gang of criminals robbed 15 bungalows in Clifton and DHA during the last two weeks over the weekend," Mirza said.

Police said that the suspects had confessed to robbing nine homes from Nov 6 to Nov 8 in DHA. They were also involved in burgling houses in Clifton on Nov 21 and 22.

“The ring leader of the gang was driving a water tanker in Karachi and also drove a bus from Peshawar to Karachi," the SSP said.

"Concerted efforts are under way to arrest the remaining members of the gang," the SSP said, adding that officials were "expecting more arrests".

