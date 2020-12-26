Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 26, 2020

Pakistan rejects Modi's claims about 'democracy' in occupied Kashmir

Naveed Siddiqui | Reuters 26 Dec 2020
Pakistan on Saturday rejected the "preposterous and fallacious" claims by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about "democracy" in occupied Kashmir. — AFP/File
Pakistan on Saturday rejected the "preposterous and fallacious" claims by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about "democracy" in occupied Kashmir. — AFP/File

Pakistan on Saturday rejected the "preposterous and fallacious" claims by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about "democracy" in occupied Kashmir, following the so-called elections of the District Development Council.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said: "The RSS-BJP brand of ‘democracy’ only means the muzzling of the Kashmiri voice and will, under the bayonets of Indian army guns."

The District Council election, which concluded early this week, was the first such exercise since Modi’s government last year revoked the special status of the region. On Saturday, New Delhi cracked down on the opposition and rounded up hundreds of people to preempt protests and violence after an alliance of regional political parties won the polls.

Earlier today, the Indian prime minister lashed out at his country's opposition, saying that the "peaceful election" in occupied Kashmir was a mirror to those who "teach me democracy every day".

According to Hindustan Times, Modi's statement was in response to comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had said that there is no democracy in India. In his address, Modi also said that the "transparent" elections in occupied Kashmir and the people's participation were a moment of pride for India, Times of India reported.

Responding to the Modi's address, the FO spokesman said: "The ‘new chapter’ that the RSS-BJP regime is writing in occupied Kashmir is one marked by the brutal military siege since August 5, 2019, egregious violations of human rights in the occupied territory, and untold sufferings for the Kashmiri people.

"False Indian narratives can neither deceive the Kashmiri people nor mislead the international community. Nor can they divert attention from the core issue of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination."

Rather than resort to diversions and obfuscations, India should end its illegal occupation and meet its obligation of holding a plebiscite allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their right of self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the statement said.

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Evaluation performance
26 Dec 2020

Evaluation performance

This government has moved beyond the planning stage and made the ministers’ accountability plan public.

Editorial

26 Dec 2020

Brexit deal

THE European Union and Britain have finally reached a deal that will govern the essentials of their post-Brexit...
26 Dec 2020

Disposal of cases

ONE indicator of the state Pakistan’s justice system is in is the figure of cases pending adjudication in the...
26 Dec 2020

Playing in New Zealand

PAKISTAN’s start to the two-match Test series against New Zealand today is clouded by uncertainty as the odds are...
Rising tensions
Updated 25 Dec 2020

Rising tensions

There appears to be no appetite for peace in New Delhi at the moment.
25 Dec 2020

Seed policy

THE development and availability of good-quality, high-yield seeds for different crops is critical for a competitive...
25 Dec 2020

Mining accidents

IN what appears to be the fifth mining accident in Pakistan to have occurred this year, six workers were trapped...