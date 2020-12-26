Pakistan rejects Modi's claims about 'democracy' in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan on Saturday rejected the "preposterous and fallacious" claims by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about "democracy" in occupied Kashmir, following the so-called elections of the District Development Council.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said: "The RSS-BJP brand of ‘democracy’ only means the muzzling of the Kashmiri voice and will, under the bayonets of Indian army guns."

The District Council election, which concluded early this week, was the first such exercise since Modi’s government last year revoked the special status of the region. On Saturday, New Delhi cracked down on the opposition and rounded up hundreds of people to preempt protests and violence after an alliance of regional political parties won the polls.

Earlier today, the Indian prime minister lashed out at his country's opposition, saying that the "peaceful election" in occupied Kashmir was a mirror to those who "teach me democracy every day".

According to Hindustan Times, Modi's statement was in response to comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had said that there is no democracy in India. In his address, Modi also said that the "transparent" elections in occupied Kashmir and the people's participation were a moment of pride for India, Times of India reported.

Responding to the Modi's address, the FO spokesman said: "The ‘new chapter’ that the RSS-BJP regime is writing in occupied Kashmir is one marked by the brutal military siege since August 5, 2019, egregious violations of human rights in the occupied territory, and untold sufferings for the Kashmiri people.

"False Indian narratives can neither deceive the Kashmiri people nor mislead the international community. Nor can they divert attention from the core issue of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination."

Rather than resort to diversions and obfuscations, India should end its illegal occupation and meet its obligation of holding a plebiscite allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their right of self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the statement said.