Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 26, 2020

Second Indian state to pass law outlawing religious conversion by marriage

Dawn.com 26 Dec 2020
In this December 1, 2020, photo, activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various BJP-led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against “love jihad” in Bangalore. — AFP
In this December 1, 2020, photo, activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various BJP-led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against “love jihad” in Bangalore. — AFP

The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP), where the Hindu nationalist party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, is set to pass a bill that hands out a prison term of up to 10 years for anyone found guilty of using marriage to force someone to change religion, Indian media outlets reported.

If passed by the assembly, MP will become the second state to approve such legislation after the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, where also Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power, passed a similar bill last month.

The bill, which was approved by the MP cabinet during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be presented in a session of the legislative assembly later in the month.

According to the bill, an advance notice of two months is required to change religion before marriage. Only after a district magistrate approves the application can a couple move ahead with their marriage; otherwise it will hold no legal value.

The proposed law will hand out a prison term of up to five years for anyone found guilty of using marriage to force someone to change religion along with substantial monetary fines. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the prison term will be between two to 10 years for those found guilty of converting someone who is underage or belongs to a scheduled tribe or caste.

The burden of proof will also fall on the accused, and those associated with them, to exonerate themselves of the claim.

These moves follow a campaign by the BJP against inter-faith marriages.

The party describes such marriages as 'love jihad', an unproven conspiracy theory used by its leaders and Hindu hardline groups to accuse Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage.

Chouhan said instances had arisen where people would wed daughters of influential individuals and then field them as political candidates to secure votes. He said they wont allow this to happen to "innocent girls" anymore and that he recently rescued "underaged girls from various places".

Amid a rising tide of Hindu nationalism in India under Modi, Hindu hardline groups have long accused minority Muslims of taking over the country by persuading Hindu women to marry them and convert to Islam.

Although India's constitution is secular and provides protection to all faiths, the issue of 'love jihad' has gripped headlines and pitted Modi's party leaders against secular activists.

India's investigating agencies and courts have, however, rejected the 'love jihad' theory, which many see as part of an anti-Muslim agenda by Modi's party.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Evaluation performance
26 Dec 2020

Evaluation performance

This government has moved beyond the planning stage and made the ministers’ accountability plan public.

Editorial

26 Dec 2020

Brexit deal

THE European Union and Britain have finally reached a deal that will govern the essentials of their post-Brexit...
26 Dec 2020

Disposal of cases

ONE indicator of the state Pakistan’s justice system is in is the figure of cases pending adjudication in the...
26 Dec 2020

Playing in New Zealand

PAKISTAN’s start to the two-match Test series against New Zealand today is clouded by uncertainty as the odds are...
Rising tensions
Updated 25 Dec 2020

Rising tensions

There appears to be no appetite for peace in New Delhi at the moment.
25 Dec 2020

Seed policy

THE development and availability of good-quality, high-yield seeds for different crops is critical for a competitive...
25 Dec 2020

Mining accidents

IN what appears to be the fifth mining accident in Pakistan to have occurred this year, six workers were trapped...