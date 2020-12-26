Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 26, 2020

Shadab ruled out for six weeks, to miss home series against South Africa

AP 26 Dec 2020
Vice-captain Shadab Khan will stay with the Pakistan team in New Zealand, but will also miss the second test. — PCB
Vice-captain Shadab Khan will stay with the Pakistan team in New Zealand, but will also miss the second test. — PCB

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of next month’s home series against South Africa due to an injured left thigh.

Doctors have advised Khan to take a six-week rest following MRI scans in New Zealand which revealed the all-rounder has a torn muscle.

Khan sustained the injury during the third Twenty20 international at Napier earlier this week which initially ruled him out of the first Test against the Black Caps.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said that it was a fresh injury and not the one that sidelined Khan from the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe last month.

After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab’s return to competitive cricket, Saleem said in a statement on Saturday.

Khan will stay with the Pakistan team in New Zealand, but will also miss the second Test, starting at Christchurch from Jan 3. Khan has already started his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical team.

Pakistan is scheduled to host South Africa for two Test matches and three Twenty20s from Jan 26 to Feb 14.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Evaluation performance
26 Dec 2020

Evaluation performance

This government has moved beyond the planning stage and made the ministers’ accountability plan public.

Editorial

26 Dec 2020

Brexit deal

THE European Union and Britain have finally reached a deal that will govern the essentials of their post-Brexit...
26 Dec 2020

Disposal of cases

ONE indicator of the state Pakistan’s justice system is in is the figure of cases pending adjudication in the...
26 Dec 2020

Playing in New Zealand

PAKISTAN’s start to the two-match Test series against New Zealand today is clouded by uncertainty as the odds are...
Rising tensions
Updated 25 Dec 2020

Rising tensions

There appears to be no appetite for peace in New Delhi at the moment.
25 Dec 2020

Seed policy

THE development and availability of good-quality, high-yield seeds for different crops is critical for a competitive...
25 Dec 2020

Mining accidents

IN what appears to be the fifth mining accident in Pakistan to have occurred this year, six workers were trapped...