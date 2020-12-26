Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 26, 2020

PML-N denies sending officials to Israel

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 26 Dec 2020
PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the reports of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s sending a delegation to Israel during his tenure as premier. — AFP/File
PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the reports of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s sending a delegation to Israel during his tenure as premier. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the reports of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s sending a delegation to Israel during his tenure as premier.

“No such contact was established during the PML-N tenure,” she said in a statement.

“No PML-N government official ever visited Israel. Such statements can only be responded to by wishing God’s wrath over the liars who make up such falsehoods,” she said.

She said that by spreading such disinformation was not just causing harm to the PML-N but was seriously damaging national interest and integrity.

“Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N are the guardians of Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s ideological stance over Kashmir, Israel and Palestine and will never compromise on these principles,” she said and added the same people who tried their best but failed to dubb Nawaz an Indian agent, were now cooking up new stories to hide their foreign policy blunders.

“The PTI sold off Kashmir and has the audacity of demonising PML-N and Nawaz Sharif. The news of the PTI cabinet minister going to Israel is hot in local and international media and the PTI has the audacity of vilifying Nawaz Sharif? You imposed a hoard of incompetent, corrupt liars on the country and blame Nawaz for the results of your failed governance. The PTI destroyed the national economy while butchering Pakistanis worth skyrocketing inflation and has the guts to accuse PMLN,” she lambasted.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Dec 26, 2020 09:49am
Poor party workers. Made to defend black as while.
Reply Recommend 0
Nahil Niazi
Dec 26, 2020 10:06am
@Fastrack, poor pti trolls made to defend incompetence
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Dec 26, 2020 10:15am
Maryam Safdar herself shared the tweet
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 26, 2020 10:19am
What else this lady can say now.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 26, 2020 10:49am
Look at Mayam Safdars Twitter history of deleted tweets. You will find who spread the information.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Evaluation performance
26 Dec 2020

Evaluation performance

This government has moved beyond the planning stage and made the ministers’ accountability plan public.

Editorial

26 Dec 2020

Brexit deal

THE European Union and Britain have finally reached a deal that will govern the essentials of their post-Brexit...
26 Dec 2020

Disposal of cases

ONE indicator of the state Pakistan’s justice system is in is the figure of cases pending adjudication in the...
26 Dec 2020

Playing in New Zealand

PAKISTAN’s start to the two-match Test series against New Zealand today is clouded by uncertainty as the odds are...
Rising tensions
Updated 25 Dec 2020

Rising tensions

There appears to be no appetite for peace in New Delhi at the moment.
25 Dec 2020

Seed policy

THE development and availability of good-quality, high-yield seeds for different crops is critical for a competitive...
25 Dec 2020

Mining accidents

IN what appears to be the fifth mining accident in Pakistan to have occurred this year, six workers were trapped...