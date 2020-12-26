PML-N denies sending officials to Israel

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the reports of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s sending a delegation to Israel during his tenure as premier.

“No such contact was established during the PML-N tenure,” she said in a statement.

“No PML-N government official ever visited Israel. Such statements can only be responded to by wishing God’s wrath over the liars who make up such falsehoods,” she said.

She said that by spreading such disinformation was not just causing harm to the PML-N but was seriously damaging national interest and integrity.

“Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N are the guardians of Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s ideological stance over Kashmir, Israel and Palestine and will never compromise on these principles,” she said and added the same people who tried their best but failed to dubb Nawaz an Indian agent, were now cooking up new stories to hide their foreign policy blunders.

“The PTI sold off Kashmir and has the audacity of demonising PML-N and Nawaz Sharif. The news of the PTI cabinet minister going to Israel is hot in local and international media and the PTI has the audacity of vilifying Nawaz Sharif? You imposed a hoard of incompetent, corrupt liars on the country and blame Nawaz for the results of your failed governance. The PTI destroyed the national economy while butchering Pakistanis worth skyrocketing inflation and has the guts to accuse PMLN,” she lambasted.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2020