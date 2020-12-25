In pictures: Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas under pandemic's shadow

Special services and cake-cutting ceremonies were held in illuminated churches across the country.

The Christian community across Pakistan celebrated Christmas on Friday with traditional festivities and gatherings, albeit with the coronavirus looming above the holiday.

Special services and cake-cutting ceremonies were held in lit up churches throughout the country, while devotees offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and safety of the humanity from the deadly pandemic.

While social distancing during the gatherings appeared to be minimal, many participants could be seen wearing face masks, with some wearing them wrongly or forgoing them completely.

Strict security measures were taken to ensure safety of the Christian community and forces had been deployed outside churches to thwart any untoward incident.

People wearing protective masks attend a Christmas service at St. John's Cathedral in Peshawar, December 25, 2020. — Reuters

A nun wearing a facemask distributes holy communion to devotees during Christmas prayers at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Rawalpindi on December 25. — AFP

People attend a Christmas service at St. John's Cathedral in Peshawar, December 25. — Reuters

Policemen stand guard during prayers at the Saint Patrick's Cathedral on Christmas Day in Karachi on December 25. — AFP

Christian women greet each other after attending a Christmas mass at St. John's Cathedral in Peshawar. — AP

Christian devotees attend a prayer service on Christmas Day at the Methodist church on Christmas Day, in Quetta. — AFP

People celebrate Christmas at St. John's Cathedral in Peshawar, December 25. — Reuters

Christian devotees attend a prayer service on Christmas Day at St. John's Cathedral in Peshawar. — AFP

Christians leave after attending a Christmas mass in Our Lady of Fatima Church in Islamabad on Friday, Dec 25. — AP

A girl takes a selfie after attending a Christmas mass in Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore, Friday. — AP

A Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier stands guard during prayers at the Methodist church on Christmas Day, in Quetta. — AFP

A Christian woman prays during Christmas mass in Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore. — AP

Header image: Christians attend a Christmas mass in Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore, Friday, Dec 25. — AP