In pictures: Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas under pandemic's shadow

The Christian community across Pakistan celebrated Christmas on Friday with traditional festivities and gatherings, albeit with the coronavirus looming above the holiday.
Special services and cake-cutting ceremonies were held in lit up churches throughout the country, while devotees offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and safety of the humanity from the deadly pandemic.
While social distancing during the gatherings appeared to be minimal, many participants could be seen wearing face masks, with some wearing them wrongly or forgoing them completely.
Strict security measures were taken to ensure safety of the Christian community and forces had been deployed outside churches to thwart any untoward incident.
Header image: Christians attend a Christmas mass in Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore, Friday, Dec 25. — AP
Comments (3)