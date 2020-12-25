Dawn Logo

December 25, 2020

Nation celebrates Quaid's 144th birth anniversary amid messages of 'hope and courage' from leaders

Dawn.comUpdated 25 Dec 2020
A change of guards ceremony took place at the Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi in the morning. — DawnNewsTV
A change of guards ceremony took place at the Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi in the morning. — DawnNewsTV

The nation is celebrating the 144th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, on Friday with traditional zeal and fervour.

Mr Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi. The birth anniversary is a public holiday and the national flag was hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country.

The day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country, while a change of guards ceremony also took place at the Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the Quaid's mausoleum where they offered Fateha and laid floral wreaths together.

Special events are being arranged to highlight and promote the ideas and views of the Quaid-i-Azam during the day.

'Renewed national spirit'

In their separate messages to the nation on the occasion, the top political leaders urged the people to follow in the footsteps of the Quaid in all walks of life and hold on to "courage and hope" while coping with the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to Jinnah, saying: "In the modern history of mankind, there are a few people who garnered such a wide popularity as our Quaid did. His determination to carve a nation out of chaos and relentless deprivation was miraculous and insuperable against all odds and challenges."

He urged the nation to "pay a befitting homage to our great Quaid by following his footsteps in all walks of our lives.

"Let us live the Quaid's ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit so that we make this country rise above all seen and unseen challenges."

President Arif Alvi in his message said "we should reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour," Radio Pakistan reported.

He asked the nation to also remember people of Indian-occupied Kashmir on this occasion, who he said "are being subjected to the worst kind of state terrorism for over seven decades".

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said the nation was celebrating the Quaid's birth anniversary with "great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage & confidence".

"Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation,” the ISPR quoted him as saying.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi shared a quote by the Quaid to "serve as a reminder to us all, during these trying times of global pandemic": ‘My message to you all is of hope, courage and confidence.’

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari too paid tribute to the Quaid for founding the nation through a peaceful and democratic struggle, but he said Jinnah mission "is yet to be taken to its conclusion".

The nation's founder's mission was the creation of "a strong Muslim-majority nation based on equality that is a role model for the entire ummah", the PPP leader added.

Bilawal also said "instead of making the country an experiment and training factory for the selected and puppets", the country needed a strong leadership that adhered to the Quaid's democratic ideals.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari in a tweet said remembering the Quaid's struggle was easy, "but the challenge is to follow & fulfil his vision for Pakistan — the vision he stated so clearly on every aspect of national life".

Mr Jinnah was a lawyer by profession and a politician. He served as the leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on Aug 14, 1947, and then as Pakistan’s first governor general until his death on Sept 11, 1948.

Comments (33)
M. Emad
Dec 25, 2020 04:32pm
Quaid's East-Pakistan became Bangladesh on 16 December 1971.
Khan Baba
Dec 25, 2020 04:33pm
Happy birthday and thank you a lot dear Quaid e Azim. May you get the highest reward and place in Jannah. AMEEN
Hwh
Dec 25, 2020 04:35pm
The politicians and army both need to introspect what type of nation Jinnah wanted Pakistan to be and it is now. The country walked just opposite direction.
Bilal
Dec 25, 2020 04:35pm
Thanks a million to the great Quaid for giving us a separate homeland. It’s up to us now to take Pakistan to progress and be a progressive homeland for everyone that call it home.
Fastrack
Dec 25, 2020 04:46pm
Love and respect, Father of the Nation.
Fastrack
Dec 25, 2020 04:48pm
@M. Emad, This is the best you Hindus can do, out of your perpetual burn. And you prove Quaid correct with all your mischief.
Ali da Malanga
Dec 25, 2020 04:54pm
A visionary leader who saw what would happen to the Muslims of India if they didn't get their own homeland. Salute to you Sir, the father of our nation.
M. Saeed
Dec 25, 2020 04:57pm
See what our Quaid achieved in his life of 72 years and what over 200 million people failed to carry forward his legacy in 72 years after him?
M. Saeed
Dec 25, 2020 04:58pm
@M. Emad, all thanks to Bhashani's bamboos.
Critic
Dec 25, 2020 05:02pm
The nation isn’t celebrating, it’s mourning what our selectors and selected has done to Pakistan.
Browngirl
Dec 25, 2020 05:02pm
Jinnah sided with civilian supremacy. In Naya Pakistan he would've been declared a traitor.
bhaRAT©
Dec 25, 2020 05:03pm
@M. Emad, Why didn't you join India to make Akhand-Bharat??
Critic
Dec 25, 2020 05:04pm
Don’t fool us to love the nation which only benefits corrupts.
Praveen
Dec 25, 2020 05:04pm
@Ali da Malanga, Muslims are still in India more than Pakistan
Ifti Malik
Dec 25, 2020 05:12pm
What a shameful irony that the very people who have time and again usurped the Quaid's vision of Pakistan , and their selected fascist puppets , are today paying lip service to our nation's founder on his birthday.
Ifti Malik
Dec 25, 2020 05:12pm
@M. Emad, alas. What a sad day that was.
Ifti Malik
Dec 25, 2020 05:13pm
@Khan Baba, thanks indeed to the Quaid but shame on us for betraying his vision and ideals.
Murli
Dec 25, 2020 05:13pm
Great to see none of them wearing the mask.
Anand Yesu
Dec 25, 2020 05:15pm
@Ali da Malanga, Muslims are much better in India. Pakistani Muslims pay double the price an Indian muslim pays.
Murli
Dec 25, 2020 05:15pm
Quaid must be feeling sad to see how muslims in India are doing much better than muslims in Pakistan.
Ifti Malik
Dec 25, 2020 05:16pm
@Fastrack, you seem to be a totally delusional and ignorant human being.
Ifti Malik
Dec 25, 2020 05:17pm
@Ali da Malanga, sadly, our Quaid couldn't foresee what we would do to wreck his Pakistan.
Ifti Malik
Dec 25, 2020 05:17pm
@M. Saeed, alas .
Ifti Malik
Dec 25, 2020 05:17pm
@Critic , I fully agree.
Ifti Malik
Dec 25, 2020 05:19pm
@Browngirl, how right you are! If our Quaid had been alive today, the military usurpers and their fascist PTI puppets would probably declare him a traitor and initiate fake NAB cases against him.
M. Emad
Dec 25, 2020 05:20pm
Bangladesh in 2020-21 celebrating the centennial birth anniversary of its founding father --- Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
bhaRAT©
Dec 25, 2020 05:22pm
@Anand Yesu, Ask Sikhs, Muslims, Christians and Dalits how they are feeling!
bhaRAT©
Dec 25, 2020 05:29pm
@M. Emad, Unfortunate your founding father --- Sheikh Mujibur Rahman met the same fate as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.
Simple Logic
Dec 25, 2020 05:31pm
@M. Emad, Indian troll alert !
Simple Logic
Dec 25, 2020 05:33pm
Even greater respect for this noble visionary after what's happening to Muslims and other minorities in India today.
Ibrahim S
Dec 25, 2020 05:33pm
We would like to know who are those leaders and what hope and courage are they preaching .
bhaRAT©
Dec 25, 2020 05:39pm
@Ifti Malik, Disguised RSS sad devotees should concentrate on Führer Modi, Corona pandemic, tanked economy, farmers and doctors' strike instead of doing what you do best - spreading Disinformation via large-scale troll operations!
Toni
Dec 25, 2020 05:43pm
Where was Rtd capt Safdar, did he apologize for yelling at the Qaid mausoleum last time he was there?
