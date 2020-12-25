Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 25, 2020

PTA issues notices to Google, Wikipedia for 'disseminating sacrilegious content'

Javed Hussain 25 Dec 2020
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday issued notices to Google Inc and Wikipedia for "disseminating sacrilegious content" through the two platforms.— Photos AFP
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday issued notices to Google Inc and Wikipedia for "disseminating sacrilegious content" through the two platforms.— Photos AFP

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued notices to Google Inc and Wikipedia for "disseminating sacrilegious content" through the two platforms, it emerged on Friday.

In a press release, the authority said it has been receiving complaints regarding "misleading search results associated with 'present khalifa of Islam' and an unauthentic version of the Holy Quran uploaded by the Ahmedi community on Google Play Store".

Being a matter of a very serious nature, the PTA has approached Google Inc with directions to immediately remove the unlawful content, the statement said.

"The platform has been issued the notice under the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguard) Rules 2020 to remove sacrilegious content to avoid any legal action by the regulator."

The authority added that complaints were also received regarding hosting blasphemous caricatures of Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and dissemination of "misleading, wrong, deceptive and deceitful information" through articles published on Wikipedia portraying Mirza Masroor Ahmad as a Muslim.

"After extensive communication on the matter, Wikipedia has been finally served with the notice to remove the sacrilegious content to avoid any legal action," the statement said.

In case the platforms remain non-compliant, the PTA shall be constrained to initiate further action under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA) and Rules 2020, the statement said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 25, 2020 02:26pm
PTA is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Browngirl
Dec 25, 2020 02:27pm
Has PTA got the guts to ban Google and Wikipedia? These email-notices do not mean anything; just for the show.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Dec 25, 2020 02:33pm
Notice is not solution. Ban is permanent solution.
Reply Recommend 0
waqar zaka
Dec 25, 2020 02:36pm
thanks PTA ... i highlighed this issue. chairman pakistan tech movement.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir I
Dec 25, 2020 02:36pm
And as if Google and Wikipedia will listen? At the end it will be Pakistani who will suffer once PTA decides to ban everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Ivan Karamazov
Dec 25, 2020 02:36pm
Yes, those websites should support the bigotry and fanaticism of a failed state else the said state will continue its journey into the caves.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Dec 25, 2020 02:37pm
PTA is worthless like IKN. No one takes them seriously.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Prejudiced ideas
25 Dec 2020

Prejudiced ideas

Many Western notions about Islam need to be corrected.
Circle of dissent
Updated 25 Dec 2020

Circle of dissent

In recent years, Baloch, Pakhtun, Sindhi and even Punjabi dissidents have been seen as the target of state repression.

Editorial

Rising tensions
Updated 25 Dec 2020

Rising tensions

There appears to be no appetite for peace in New Delhi at the moment.
25 Dec 2020

Seed policy

THE development and availability of good-quality, high-yield seeds for different crops is critical for a competitive...
25 Dec 2020

Mining accidents

IN what appears to be the fifth mining accident in Pakistan to have occurred this year, six workers were trapped...
Updated 24 Dec 2020

Performance record

ON Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan dropped some truth bombs that will no doubt be remembered by both his voters...
24 Dec 2020

Census results

THAT the results of the National Census 2017 were approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday, three years after the...
24 Dec 2020

Boiler explosion

INDUSTRIAL accidents in the country occur far too frequently, often resulting in a high number of deaths and...