Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 25, 2020

Row between NA Secretariat, PML-N over ‘resignations’

Amir WasimUpdated 25 Dec 2020
The PML-N, however, termed the resignations “fake” and asked the speakers of the two assemblies to hold inquiry over the issue and tell them as to who had submitted these resignations to them. — AFP/File
The PML-N, however, termed the resignations “fake” and asked the speakers of the two assemblies to hold inquiry over the issue and tell them as to who had submitted these resignations to them. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A controversy on Thursday broke out between the National Assembly Secretariat and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as the former issued letters to two PML-N lawmakers from Mansehra and Abbottabad, asking them to appear before Speaker Asad Qaiser for verification of their ‘resignations’ while the two lawmakers denied sending any resignation to the speaker.

A similar letter was issued to PML-N MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, also from Abbottabad, by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat in Peshawar.

The PML-N, however, termed the resignations “fake” and asked the speakers of the two assemblies to hold inquiry over the issue and tell them as to who had submitted these resignations to them.

The NA secretariat released the separate letters written to PML-N MNAs Muhammad Sajjad from Mansehra and Murtaza Javed Abbasi from Abbottabad “requesting them to approach the National Assembly Secretariat to finalise a date for appearing before the speaker for confirmation of their resignations”.

Sajjad, Abbasi told to appear before NA speaker to verify resignations that the two call fake

Both the lawmakers have been informed that their resignations from the seats of National Assembly on their official letterheads had been received on Dec 14. They have further been informed that “their signatures have been found genuine as per record of the National Assembly Secretariat”.

Both the members have been informed to finalise a date to appear before the speaker “in person within seven days”. Interestingly, the two MNAs have been informed that if they fail to respond, it would be construed that they have nothing to say and their resignations would be accepted as per rules.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, who had served as deputy speaker in the previous assembly, is the chief whip of the PML-N in the National Assembly and Muhammad Sajjad is the brother of retired Captain Muhammad Safdar, the spouse of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

A similar letter was issued by the KP Assembly Secretariat to PML-N MPA from Abbottabad Mr Nalotha.

A spokesman for the KP Assembly Secretariat said the resignation of Mr Nalotha had been received by post on Thursday and that a notice had been issued to him the same day for appearance before the assembly speaker for authentication of the resignation.

Mr Nalotha, when contacted, denied sending his resignation to the KP speaker, saying that he had handed over his resignation to his party’s provincial president Amir Muqam as per the decision taken by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to force the government to step down at the earliest.

He said in case he received any letter from the secretariat he would appear before the speaker to explain the actual position.

When contacted, PML-N’s senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the resignations of the party lawmakers appeared to be “fake”.

He said that he had asked the PML-N lawmakers to formally demand a probe into the matter and also submit privilege motions as their privileges had been breached with this act of the speaker.

Similarly, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that how could he send the resignation to the speaker when he himself was responsible for collection of resignations from MNAs in line with the party leadership’s decision.

PML-N’s Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif in a statement said the party leadership had set Dec 31 as the deadline for members to submit their resignations to party heads.

All PML-N members, he said, had submitted their resignations to the party leadership already over which a final decision would be taken by the PDM leadership.

He said the resignations would be submitted to the speaker on the date to be decided by the leadership of the party and no member could submit their resignation directly to the speaker.

Peshawar Bureau also contributed to the report

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Multani
Dec 25, 2020 07:38am
Amazing, now where are we heading to, we are on the brink of disaster and look what we are doing.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 25, 2020 07:51am
So appears PDM don’t really want to resign! Hilarious. Who’s going to take PDM seriously now (apart from our Eastern neighbours)?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Prejudiced ideas
25 Dec 2020

Prejudiced ideas

Many Western notions about Islam need to be corrected.
Circle of dissent
Updated 25 Dec 2020

Circle of dissent

In recent years, Baloch, Pakhtun, Sindhi and even Punjabi dissidents have been seen as the target of state repression.

Editorial

Rising tensions
Updated 25 Dec 2020

Rising tensions

There appears to be no appetite for peace in New Delhi at the moment.
25 Dec 2020

Seed policy

THE development and availability of good-quality, high-yield seeds for different crops is critical for a competitive...
25 Dec 2020

Mining accidents

IN what appears to be the fifth mining accident in Pakistan to have occurred this year, six workers were trapped...
Updated 24 Dec 2020

Performance record

ON Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan dropped some truth bombs that will no doubt be remembered by both his voters...
24 Dec 2020

Census results

THAT the results of the National Census 2017 were approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday, three years after the...
24 Dec 2020

Boiler explosion

INDUSTRIAL accidents in the country occur far too frequently, often resulting in a high number of deaths and...