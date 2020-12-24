COAS, ISI chief meet PM Imran: 'Defence of motherland will be ensured at all costs'

The civilian, military and intelligence leadership on Thursday expressed the resolve to ensure the defence of the country with the support of the people "at all costs".

The resolution was expressed in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who called on the former in Islamabad today. Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army, and the external and internal security situation were discussed, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The meeting expressed concern over "continuous human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir".

Ceasefire violations and "frequent provocative measures" by the Indian forces along the Line of Control also came under discussion.

"It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of [the] entire nation at all cost[s]," the PMO said on Twitter.

The meeting comes two days after Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa warned the Indian army that it would always get a befitting response to any “misadventure or aggression” from across the divide.

The note of caution by Gen Bajwa came during his visit to the army positions in unspecified snowbound forward areas along the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi revealed in the United Arab Emirates that the government had credible information that India was planning a 'surgical strike' against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal affairs and that it was trying to seek "tacit approval" for the move from its international partners.

Qureshi's presser was held the same day that the Indian army “deliberately” fired upon a UN vehicle carrying two military observers on a routine monitoring mission along the restive LoC.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran too informed the international community that India will be given a "befitting response" if it was reckless enough to carry out a "false-flag operation" against Pakistan.

"I want to again warn the world community, as India's internal problems mount, especially economic recession, growing farmers protests and mishandling of Covid-19, the Modi government will divert from the internal mess by conducting a false flag operation against Pakistan," the premier wrote on Twitter.