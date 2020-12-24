'Go home if you don't have solutions to people's problems,' Bilawal tells PM Imran

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday heaped scorn on Prime Minister Imran Khan's admission that his government suffered from a lack of preparation in its starting months, telling the premier that he should "go home" if he couldn't provide solutions to people's problems.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Malir Expressway project in Karachi, Bilawal said Prime Minister Imran's remarks that his administration was undergoing "training" for a good part of its first year was a "joke" with the country.

"What was he doing in KP for seven years if he wasn't preparing [for the Centre]? How was the '22-year struggle' that we keep hearing about not helping in the preparation?" he asked, referring to the premier.

Bilawal's remarks come two days after Prime Minister Imran said that never should a new government come to power without doing its homework and without getting briefings.

“When I review my performance, we took three months only to understand [issues as] everything that we had been looking at from outside was altogether different after we came to power.

"I must also share, for one-and-a-half years we remained unable to even know the actual figures of different sectors, particularly the power sector. From one ministry at times the figures indicated we were performing very well and then sometimes some other figure showed we were not performing that well," he had said at an event in Islamabad.

Bilawal said Imran had promised to "eradicate corruption" in his first 90 days and end the country's difficulties within 100 days. "Now after [nearly] three years, you are saying it was the training? This is a joke with the people of Pakistan," he added.

Considering the potential of the Pakistani people and resources, he said, the state of affairs in Pakistan would be different "if our prime minister was even mildly competent".

The PPP chairperson alleged that Prime Minister Imran had only one answer when asked about resolving national issues: "What can I do?"

"Prime Minister sahib, if you don't have the solution to the people's problems, then your only recourse is to resign and go home."

The PPP leader said his party had the "solutions" and knew how to drive the nation out of economic hardship, adding that the PPP government too in its tenure had dealt with a global economic crisis and financial recession, as well as floods and terrorism.

"But during that economic crisis we never even once said 'What can we do?'. We never left the people orphaned for even a day," he said, adding that the PPP raised salaries, pensions and pays of soldiers despite the treasury being "empty".

Talking about the expressway project, Bilawal said it would be beneficial for the people, labourers and businesspeople of Karachi.

He said his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had introduced the concept of public-private partnership in the PPP's 1993 manifesto and the PPP government in Sindh had taken this vision forward.

"The projects carried out by the PPP across the country in public-private mode are more advanced than those of all other provinces and the federal government," Bilawal said, citing the "revolutionary" success of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company in Thar.

He alleged that Sindh and other provinces were not being given "their fair share" and the National Finance Commission (NFC) award had not been renewed even though provinces had more responsibilities after the 18th amendment.

"But while we protest, we haven't sat down complacently in the disappointment of not receiving the funds; we came up with solutions for our people, one of which is the idea of public-private partnership."