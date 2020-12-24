Dawn Logo

Mining firm moves Virgin Islands court for enforcement of Reko Diq award against Pakistan

Nasir IqbalUpdated 24 Dec 2020
A view of the Reko Diq hills. — Reuters/File
A view of the Reko Diq hills. — Reuters/File

The Tethyan Cooper Company (TCC) has approached the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands for the enforcement of the $5.97 billion award against Pakistan by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in the Reko Diq case.

The office of the Attorney General for Pakistan, however, has assured that Pakistan is vigorously contesting these proceedings using all available legal resources. The government is also engaged to settle the matter amicably.

On November 20, the company had moved the high court for the enforcement of the award which includes attachment of the assets belonging to the Pakistan International Airlines Investment Ltd (PIAIL) — a company which is also incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

On December 16, the high court had granted a stay order ex-parte without hearing Pakistan, but the government said it will contest the case when it is taken up again on January 7, 2021.

"Without prejudice to such engagements, Pakistan has reiterated that the government will vigorously pursue proceedings initiated by the company in any jurisdiction and the government reaffirms its commitment to protecting national assets wherever they may be located," a statement by the attorney general's office said.

The TCC is a 50-50 joint venture of Barrick Gold Corporation of Australia and Antofagasta PLC of Chile whereas the Reko Diq district in southwest Balochistan is famed for its mineral wealth, including gold and copper.

Reko Diq dispute

The ICSID tribunal had taken up the dispute between Pakistan and the TCC after the latter claimed $8.5bn when the mining authority of Balochistan rejected its application for a multi-million dollar mining lease in the province in 2011.

According to details available on Tethyan’s website, the Reko Diq Mining Project was to build and operate a world class copper-gold open-pit mine at a cost of about $3.3 billion. The company says its 1998 agreement with the Balochistan government entitled it to the mining lease, subject only to routine government requirements.

The project stalled in November 2011 after the application was rejected. Pakistani officials say the mining lease was terminated by the government because it was secured in a non-transparent manner.

By then, the company had invested $220 million in Reko Diq. The Australian mining company sought help from the World Bank arbitration tribunal in 2012, and it ruled against Pakistan in 2017, rejecting an earlier decision by the Supreme Court.

The tribunal opted to use a formula for calculating damages for the cancelled lease based on the assumed profits Tethyan might have earned from the mine over 56 years. In July 2019, the tribunal slapped a whopping $5.97 billion award against Pakistan for denying the mining lease to the Aus­tralian company.

The fine, of nearly $6 billion, including the damages award and interest, is equal to about two per cent of Pakistan’s GDP.

Immediately thereafter, the TCC had commenced proceedings for enforcement of the award. In November 2019, Pakistan had challenged the award and initiated proceedings seeking its annulment.

In March this year, the AGP office announced that it had filed a request on November 8, 2019 for the annulment of the award rendered by the ICSID on July 12, 2019.

Alongside the plea for annulment, Pakis­tan had also requested a pro­visional stay on the enforcement of the award issued against the country on November 18, 2019.

Pakistan was granted the provisional stay upon initiating annulment proceedings after which a hearing to confirm the stay order took place over ‘video link’ in April this year. On September 16, 2020, the tribunal finally ruled in favour of Pakistan, confirming the stay on the enforcement of the award.

The ICSID is still considering Pakistan’s appeal against the penalty over its decision to cancel the Reko Diq mining lease for the TTC and a final hearing will take place in May 2021.

Kashif
Dec 24, 2020 03:19pm
Has Bilawal anything to say about the mess PPPP created?
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 24, 2020 03:19pm
Nothing has happened. Nothing would happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 24, 2020 03:19pm
Old story.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 24, 2020 03:37pm
Pakistn should pay immideately $5.97bn Settlement money to the Tethyan Cooper Company (TCC). Few powerful people in Pakistan Government want to re-lease the Reko Diq Gold mine to Chinese company.
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Dec 24, 2020 03:37pm
Surely corruption was involved. Why cant the Govt. give some evidence of foul play??? And surely there must be some other platform that can nullify this biased verdict... How on earth can you give such a huge penalty judgement against a poor country on an investment of mere USD 200 million??? Totally unjustified and mockery of justice.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 24, 2020 03:40pm
The problem remains that we never trace out the people responsible for granting concessions or agreeing to terms unfavorable or detrimental to Pakistan and its people. Those crooks always manage to get away Scot free at the cost to the country. Hardly any one is caught and prosecuted. In this particular case, governments have always shunned away their responsibility to catch the real culprits sitting in the corridors of power.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Dec 24, 2020 04:12pm
We may vigorously fight it but unfortunately we may have to pay, better to do some sort of settlement or else how can we pay 5.97 billion, no one is going to loan us this kind of money..
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Dec 24, 2020 04:16pm
They spent a couple of hundred million dollars and are awarded 6bn. The whole system is corrupt and favours these thieves from the West.
Reply Recommend 0
Neelam Manzoor
Dec 24, 2020 04:21pm
Payment by taking loans from china? Shameless govt. Must resign or hand it over to common citizens. It looks now like even common citizen can run this country much better that what the selected PM is running right now.
Reply Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Dec 24, 2020 04:22pm
Good work mining firm
Reply Recommend 0
Lord Ickenham
Dec 24, 2020 04:27pm
How will we pay it?
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 24, 2020 04:35pm
Pakistan has to pay the fine. No other option.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Gubbster
Dec 24, 2020 04:45pm
Dont worry we will take loan for this also.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 24, 2020 04:45pm
The so-called International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes or ICSID, as commonly known, seems to be like a cousin, if not brother or sister of FATF, formed to increase the command and control of capitalism and world's powerful capitalist countries led by the U.S., European Union, Japan, Australia and Scandinavian nations.to pressurize, snub, suppress, subdue and oppress the third and fourth world countries of the world, by hook or by crook.
Reply Recommend 0
topbrass
Dec 24, 2020 04:53pm
Old news,, the BVI court has already attached Pakistan's state assets in the Island
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Dec 24, 2020 04:57pm
This day light robbery against Pakistan won’t succeed. Mining company knows that the award of $6 billion is just rediculous but they are pusrsuing it anyways. Most likely it will be settled inside $1 billion for initial investment and interest etc.
Reply Recommend 0

