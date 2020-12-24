Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2020

Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK

Reuters 24 Dec 2020
In this file photo, the first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine arrives in Singapore on December 21. — Via Reuters
In this file photo, the first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine arrives in Singapore on December 21. — Via Reuters

Singapore has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom, the city-state said, while 11 others who were already in quarantine had returned preliminary positive results for the new strain.

All the cases, which were imported from Europe, had been placed in 14-day quarantine at dedicated facilities or isolated upon arrival, and their close contacts had been quarantined earlier.

“There is currently no evidence that the B117 strain is circulating in the community,” Singapore’s health ministry said late on Wednesday, referring to the new, potentially more infectious UK strain.

Singapore has been conducting viral genomic sequencing for confirmed Covid-19 cases who arrived from Europe recently.

The strain was found among 31 cases from Europe, who arrived in Singapore between Nov 17 and Dec 17 and were confirmed to have Covid-19 this month.

The patient with the new variant came to Singapore from the UK on Dec 6, had been quarantined on arrival and tested positive on Dec 8. All her close contacts had been placed on quarantine, and had tested negative at the end of their quarantine period.

The health ministry said it had been able to ring-fence the case so that there was no further transmission.

Confirmatory results were pending for the other 11 cases.

Singapore has blocked visitors with recent travel history to the United Kingdom to prevent the new strain from spreading in the city-state that has reported almost zero new local infections daily.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 24, 2020 01:48pm
Singapore cannot survive without tiger force.
Reply Recommend 0
K
Dec 24, 2020 02:14pm
@peer baba khwajaji, what is tiger force?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

For your eyes only
Updated 24 Dec 2020

For your eyes only

It seems that the government came to power with no idea of how big the world is and how complex is its machinery.

Editorial

Updated 24 Dec 2020

Performance record

ON Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan dropped some truth bombs that will no doubt be remembered by both his voters...
24 Dec 2020

Census results

THAT the results of the National Census 2017 were approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday, three years after the...
24 Dec 2020

Boiler explosion

INDUSTRIAL accidents in the country occur far too frequently, often resulting in a high number of deaths and...
Updated 23 Dec 2020

Pakistan-Saudi ties

THE relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is indeed a strong one that goes back decades. While Pakistanis...
23 Dec 2020

Virus mutation

NEWS of a mutated, more transmissible version of the Covid-19 virus in the UK has set off alarm bells. British Prime...
23 Dec 2020

Ali Wazir’s arrest

THE circumstances surrounding the arrest of Ali Wazir, PTM leader and South Waziristan MNA, are curious to say the...