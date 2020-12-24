Dawn Logo

SHC orders immediate release of accused in Daniel Pearl case

Ishaq TanoliUpdated 24 Dec 2020
This file photo shows Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh who is the prime accused in the Daniel Pearl kidnapping and murder case. — AP

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday set aside the provincial government's detention orders for four men set free around eight months back by the order of the SHC in the abduction and murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

However, their names were placed on the no-fly list and they were also directed to appear before the court whenever summoned.

The bench pronounced the order after hearing lengthy arguments from both sides and observed that the provincial authorities remained unable to produce justified reasons for the continuous detention of the petitioners – Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil – who had moved the court through their counsel against their continuous detention since their release order in April.

During today's hearing, a two-judge bench, presided over by Justice K. K. Agha, directed security agencies not to keep Sheikh and other accused under "any sort of detention" and declared all notifications of the Sindh government related to their detention "null and void".

After their acquittal on charges of murder by the high court in April, the provincial government had placed them under 90-day detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance. On July 1, a fresh notification under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, was issued to extend their detention by three months and later their confinement was extended for yet another 90 days.

Last month, the SHC had expressed serious resentment over the provincial authorities' continuous detention of the four men.

In the hearing today, the court observed that the men's detention was "illegal" and they were in jail despite being innocent.

Daniel Pearl, 38, a Wall Street Journalist working in Pakistan, was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while doing a research on religious extremism. Later, a graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US Consulate after a month of his abduction. Subsequently, Sheikh, the prime suspect, was arrested in 2002 and later sentenced to death by a Hyderabad anti-terrorism court while the three other men were sentenced to life imprisonment for helping him.

But on April 2 this year, the SHC modified Sheikh's sentence to seven years after acquitting him for the journalist's murder and convicting him for a role in the kidnapping only. The high court also acquitted the three other accused.

Sheikh, who had already spent 18 years in prison on death row after his death sentenced by an anti-terrorism court, was expected to be released after the high court verdict since his seven-year sentence was to be counted as time already served.

The Sindh government as well as the parents of Pearl had filed separate appeals against the SHC's order in the Supreme Court. The top court is currently in the process of hearing these appeals.

Earlier in the year, the Supreme Court had temporarily barred Sindh authorities from releasing the men as it began hearing arguments on the appeals. However, it was an interim order which ended on the next date of hearing. Currently, there is no order of the apex court barring the men's release.

Additional reporting by Shafi Baloch.

Comments (8)
Bishen
Dec 24, 2020 02:27pm
Noone killed Daniel Pearl
John
Dec 24, 2020 02:30pm
And you wonder why Pakistan constantly finds itself in the FATF list?
Kris
Dec 24, 2020 02:30pm
Stuff like this is difficult to explain away.
Zak
Dec 24, 2020 02:43pm
Will wait for another U-Turn
Salman
Dec 24, 2020 02:44pm
Sindh HC name says it all. High court will put him back to prison
Laila
Dec 24, 2020 02:50pm
Disgraceful. 18 years. A man, somebody son, husband, a father, human was beheaded. There is a video showing the crime. Arrests were made. Conveniently not carried out. As usual the government waited out the media interest. As soon as it faded, they commuted their sentences and now they want to release them. Absolutely shameful and yet another proof our legal system in Pakistan is morally corrupt and bankrupt. Until corruption is eliminated, nothing will change. Nothing.
Skeptic
Dec 24, 2020 02:57pm
A direct rebuke of Trump's pardon of 4 Blackwater murderers who had butchered 16 innocent Iraqis. This is an indeed a timely and more likely a deliberate response to Trumps disregard for Muslim lives.
bhaRAT©
Dec 24, 2020 03:06pm
@Bishen, "Noone killed Daniel Pearl" Who is "Noone" guy??
