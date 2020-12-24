Hindus who migrated to India want to return, says NCM chief

ISLAMABAD: National Commis­sion for Minorities (NCM) chairman Chela Ram Kewalani has said that members of the Hindu minority community, who have migrated from Pakistan to India, now want to return due to gross human rights violations in the neighbouring country.

Chairing the sixth meeting of the commission here on Wednesday, he urged India to stop persecution of religious minorities.

He observed that the issues faced by religious minorities in Pakistan had to be addressed by the state and the commission would play its role in this regard.

“We have to work together with all stakeholders and authorities concerned to protect the places of worship of all minorities in the country,” Mr Kewalani said, adding “protection of the minorities is the state’s responsibility”.

Delhi urged to stop suppressing farmers’ protest

The meeting condemned persecution of protesting Sikh farmers by the Indian government and the commission members noted that India claimed to be the largest democracy in the world, but the religious minorities and even low caste Hindus had always been deprived of their rights there.

“India should stop violating human rights. We have reports from the Hindus who had migrated from Pakistan to India that they want to return to the home country due to human rights violations, discriminations, mistreatment and massive crime against women and children there,” Mr Kewalani said.

The meeting was informed that members of the commission led by its chairman had visited the Sadhu Bella Ashram in Sukkur, Sindh, and met the administration. They observed that the building and other infrastructure of the ashram was in dilapidated condition.

The meeting unanimously recommended that the agencies concerned take necessary steps for early repair of the ashram.

The participants of the meeting said that it was also their responsibility to help eliminate negative propaganda against Pakistan at the international level.

During a discussion on the draft National Minorities Commission Bill 2020, the meeting was told that detailed consultation with all stakeholders was underway and following it the draft bill would be forwarded to the federal cabinet for approval.

The participants said that the minorities would be granted their rights in the country according to Quaid-i-Azam’s vision and the constitution of Pakistan.

They said that the commission would use its capabilities to promote inter-faith harmony in the country.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2020