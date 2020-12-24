Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2020

Hindus who migrated to India want to return, says NCM chief

Kalbe AliUpdated 24 Dec 2020
National Commis­sion for Minorities (NCM) chairman Chela Ram Kewalani has said that members of the Hindu minority community, who have migrated from Pakistan to India, now want to return due to gross human rights violations in the neighbouring country. — APP/File
National Commis­sion for Minorities (NCM) chairman Chela Ram Kewalani has said that members of the Hindu minority community, who have migrated from Pakistan to India, now want to return due to gross human rights violations in the neighbouring country. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: National Commis­sion for Minorities (NCM) chairman Chela Ram Kewalani has said that members of the Hindu minority community, who have migrated from Pakistan to India, now want to return due to gross human rights violations in the neighbouring country.

Chairing the sixth meeting of the commission here on Wednesday, he urged India to stop persecution of religious minorities.

He observed that the issues faced by religious minorities in Pakistan had to be addressed by the state and the commission would play its role in this regard.

“We have to work together with all stakeholders and authorities concerned to protect the places of worship of all minorities in the country,” Mr Kewalani said, adding “protection of the minorities is the state’s responsibility”.

Delhi urged to stop suppressing farmers’ protest

The meeting condemned persecution of protesting Sikh farmers by the Indian government and the commission members noted that India claimed to be the largest democracy in the world, but the religious minorities and even low caste Hindus had always been deprived of their rights there.

“India should stop violating human rights. We have reports from the Hindus who had migrated from Pakistan to India that they want to return to the home country due to human rights violations, discriminations, mistreatment and massive crime against women and children there,” Mr Kewalani said.

The meeting was informed that members of the commission led by its chairman had visited the Sadhu Bella Ashram in Sukkur, Sindh, and met the administration. They observed that the building and other infrastructure of the ashram was in dilapidated condition.

The meeting unanimously recommended that the agencies concerned take necessary steps for early repair of the ashram.

The participants of the meeting said that it was also their responsibility to help eliminate negative propaganda against Pakistan at the international level.

During a discussion on the draft National Minorities Commission Bill 2020, the meeting was told that detailed consultation with all stakeholders was underway and following it the draft bill would be forwarded to the federal cabinet for approval.

The participants said that the minorities would be granted their rights in the country according to Quaid-i-Azam’s vision and the constitution of Pakistan.

They said that the commission would use its capabilities to promote inter-faith harmony in the country.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (38)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Siddharth Srivastava
Dec 24, 2020 08:23am
Say whaaaaaaaaaaa ????
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 24, 2020 08:25am
Happening after a whole Hindu family who were lured to migrate to Modi's India were slaughtered there and the lone survivor rushed back.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat
Dec 24, 2020 08:32am
What happened to hindutva policy ...Don't you think your statement is contradictory to your state narrative.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 24, 2020 08:34am
Brilliantly said by the Hindu NCM Chairman. And Sikh farmers are not going anger anywhere either.
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Dec 24, 2020 08:36am
Farmer protest. Sir not everything is linked to religion. When will you learn ?
Reply Recommend 0
Abuismail
Dec 24, 2020 08:37am
He is reading from a script..
Reply Recommend 0
Chaman
Dec 24, 2020 08:38am
NCM Chief will be first to move to India if given chance
Reply Recommend 0
SG
Dec 24, 2020 08:39am
Govt Machineries using Religious community to propagate their narratives.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Dec 24, 2020 08:40am
Home is where you feel safe n secure. If the Hindus that had gone to India don’t feel secure there then they should be allowed to come back n lead a life that they want.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Dec 24, 2020 08:42am
Statements for money.
Reply Recommend 0
Krishan Chand
Dec 24, 2020 08:44am
Pak should give a list of Hindus wanting to return to Pakistan and if there are no criminal cases pending against them India can have no objection in allowing them to return for a better life in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
1Hindustani
Dec 24, 2020 08:45am
that will joke of year 2020. :-). very good one!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 24, 2020 08:45am
'The participants said that the minorities would be granted their rights in the country according to Quaid-i-Azam’s vision and the constitution of Pakistan.' Even the Sikhs regret not having joined Pakistan at independence 1948.
Reply Recommend 0
vivek
Dec 24, 2020 08:46am
Yes everyday we are listing very good news and stories about Minorities especially Hindus treatment in Pakistan. Not only India, the whole world , especially China should learn how to treat minorities from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
vivek
Dec 24, 2020 08:47am
What more to say. The president of India belong to a Dalit community. Any comment?
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Dec 24, 2020 08:48am
Amazing and the muslims who migrated to India don't want to return.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohit (US)
Dec 24, 2020 08:50am
That’s easy sir. Give them the visa at least and let them reach Pakistan and then publish the numbers. You don’t have to wait for anything
Reply Recommend 0
Pankaj C
Dec 24, 2020 08:51am
Good joke!! Mr Kewlani, we understand your predicament - you need to give such statements to survive. Please don't overestimate your power/importance. Stay grounded and think about future of your next generation.
Reply Recommend 0
Advd
Dec 24, 2020 08:57am
Hilarious. Does he even have an iota of knowledge on how government subsidies, corporates and the agro industries work worldwide? And hindus want to get back to Pakistan, wow, good humour.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 24, 2020 08:57am
Welcome back our brothers. Glad you realized your mistake we welcome them with open arms.
Reply Recommend 0
Pg
Dec 24, 2020 09:02am
Poor guy...look what all lies he has to say just to stay alive
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Dec 24, 2020 09:04am
Self goal without Evan naming. Empty talks
Reply Recommend 0
Kittu
Dec 24, 2020 09:06am
Good o know! This will stop illegal migration from neighbors
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Abrar
Dec 24, 2020 09:06am
Shame on you. Lying is a cardinal sin.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Bites
Dec 24, 2020 09:08am
Is Aisa bibi returning back from Canada??
Reply Recommend 0
vivek
Dec 24, 2020 09:09am
@Zak, You know how many Sikhs Migrated from India to Pakistan after 1947?. None.
Reply Recommend 0
Peshawar
Dec 24, 2020 09:09am
2-Nation theory failed in bay of Bengal
Reply Recommend 0
krish
Dec 24, 2020 09:14am
please dont give statement under pressure
Reply Recommend 0
Rajanikanth G
Dec 24, 2020 09:17am
@Fastrack, you are a peace loving guy in the whole universe
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay
Dec 24, 2020 09:19am
All Pakistani left for western countries coming back too
Reply Recommend 0
Dipak
Dec 24, 2020 09:22am
How many little Hindu girls are forcefully converted.how many temples are destroyed in Asia. History will no say lie.
Reply Recommend 0
Baba
Dec 24, 2020 09:25am
Will be happy to have our bothers and sisters back!
Reply Recommend 0
Rajendra
Dec 24, 2020 09:25am
Really? What for to get killed or to get raped?
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Dec 24, 2020 09:32am
@Zak, Even the Sikhs regret not having joined Pakistan at independence 1948. Why just Sikh ,any Indian is FREE to go to Pakistan. But trend is otherway round.
Reply Recommend 0
krish
Dec 24, 2020 09:35am
did this guys get threatened to make these statements.
Reply Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Dec 24, 2020 09:36am
Nonsense talk is our goal and objective. No one interested in progress of the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Tuglak
Dec 24, 2020 09:40am
@Salman, and how you will feed them, you don't have good to feed your own people.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Dec 24, 2020 09:41am
Protection of minorities in India and Pakistan should be a common cause for all the concerned and caring people.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

For your eyes only
Updated 24 Dec 2020

For your eyes only

It seems that the government came to power with no idea of how big the world is and how complex is its machinery.

Editorial

Updated 24 Dec 2020

Performance record

ON Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan dropped some truth bombs that will no doubt be remembered by both his voters...
24 Dec 2020

Census results

THAT the results of the National Census 2017 were approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday, three years after the...
24 Dec 2020

Boiler explosion

INDUSTRIAL accidents in the country occur far too frequently, often resulting in a high number of deaths and...
Updated 23 Dec 2020

Pakistan-Saudi ties

THE relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is indeed a strong one that goes back decades. While Pakistanis...
23 Dec 2020

Virus mutation

NEWS of a mutated, more transmissible version of the Covid-19 virus in the UK has set off alarm bells. British Prime...
23 Dec 2020

Ali Wazir’s arrest

THE circumstances surrounding the arrest of Ali Wazir, PTM leader and South Waziristan MNA, are curious to say the...