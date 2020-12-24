Dawn Logo

Decision soon on Covid-19 vaccine availability in country: NCOC

Amir WasimUpdated 24 Dec 2020
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced that the government was in close liaison with the world’s leading vaccine manufacturers, including those in China, and would soon make a decision about its availability in the country. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Amid reports pouring in from various parts of the world about start of Covid-19 vaccinations, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced that the government was in close liaison with the world’s leading vaccine manufacturers, including those in China, and would soon make a decision about its availability in the country at the earliest.

In a statement, the NCOC said the government was regularly reviewing developments taking place around the globe, including data from phase 3 trials.

“These steps will lead to a final decision about early availability of the vaccine in Pakistan,” it said on the day the country recorded 2,142 new Covid-19 cases with 84 deaths, taking the overall death toll to 9,558. There were 37,904 active Covid cases in the country on Wednesday.

University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor and Scientific Task Force on Covid-19 member Dr Javed Akram disclosed that 15,000 people, 80 per cent of the total volunteers, had been administered Chinese vaccine expressing the hope that the trial would end in December.

Govt in close liaison with world's leading manufacturers

In Pakistan, the clinical trial of the Chinese vaccine began in September with the initial sample size of 10,000 volunteers. However, later the number was enhanced to 18,000.

The vaccine is ribonucleic acid based and will generate antibodies against the spikes as a result of which the virus will not be able to attach itself to lungs.

“Though some of the volunteers who were administered Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine were hospitalised, not a single incident has occurred with the Chinese vaccine in Pakistan. Once the trial is completed, the process of vaccine registration will start. We will not waste a single minute as the country is losing almost 100 people’s lives daily because of the pandemic,” he had stated.

Meanwhile, the data released by the NCOC shows that over the last 24 hours, most deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh. As many as 39 deaths were reported from various parts of Punjab, followed by 21 in Sindh and 10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Of 84 deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the NCOC, 47 patients died on ventilators.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2020

F-35
Dec 24, 2020 08:57am
First get the money to purchase the vaccines.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 24, 2020 09:10am
When the world is developing vaccine,storing vaccine and inoculating its population with vaccine,superpower Pakistan is in talks and decision will be soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 24, 2020 09:31am
May it be matter of procuring sugar, wheat or vaccines you guys are always late. Where the world has already started vaccinating their population you are still deciding which way to go. You got to realize Your slow motion thinking and action is costing almost 100 lives everyday. Move fast please it is a race of time against precious lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Dec 24, 2020 09:41am
Only talk, no action. That is the government.
Reply Recommend 0

