Ex-rulers face humiliation due to corruption, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that former rulers, who accumulated incalculable wealth, have become a “lesson” for others as they have been living so “painful” a life that their children are compelled to defend their corruption.

The rulers who chose the path of corruption faced a life filled with humiliation and also pushed the country into debt trap, he said, adding that the politicians were given a lot of opportunities and made leaders of this country but they set a bad example by choosing the wrong path.

“Sometimes they are going to hospitals, sometimes they are going out of the country, their children have gone abroad and they have to lie to protect their fathers,” said the prime minister in his address here at the passing-out of cadets at the Police College, Sihala.

He then asked the police to reform their conduct and become people-friendly, as they were basically responsible for the protection of life and property of people in the country while borders security was the responsibility of the armed forces.

Interior minister gives seven-day notice to petrol smugglers to end illegal trade

“Police should reform in conduct so that they treat the privileged and the common man in the same manner. I want the police to shun discriminatory attitude towards citizens, and rather treat the common man like a VIP (very important person),” Mr Khan said.

Unprecedented inflation

The prime minister admitted that the salaried class of society had been living in miserable condition due to ‘unprecedented inflation’. He then pledged that the government would increase their pay after economic stability in the country.

Mr Khan, however, insisted that he wanted to see Islamabad Police set an example for others and emerge as a ‘new vibrant force in Naya Pakistan’.

He mentioned the police reforms by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “A good society is known for how good it treats its weaker segments,” he added.

Terming police the country’s asset, Mr Khan also said the force should be given due respect. He vowed to provide every possible facility to police personnel as acknowledgment of their services and to give Islamabad police health insurance cards and enhance their salaries to bring them on par with the Punjab police.

The government, he said, under its vision of austerity was controlling the expenditures in view of the country’s debt. “Expenses of the Prime Minister House has been cut by 60 to 70 per cent and over Rs40 billion reduction has been made in expenditure of the federal government,” Mr Khan said.

Earlier, the prime minister reviewed the parade where a contingent presented a salute.

Meanwhile, after attending a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss measures to check smuggling, Mr Rashid told the media that one-week notice was being given to petrol smugglers to end the illegal practice.

Within seven days all petrol pumps found involved in this practice would face stern action, he said, explaining that their licences would be forfeited and they would never be allowed to operate any petrol station in future.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2020