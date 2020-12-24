Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2020

Israeli minister says Pakistan not among states it may have ties with

Reuters 24 Dec 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) pictured in this November file photo. — AP/File
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) pictured in this November file photo. — AP/File

JERUSALEM: Israel is working towards formalising relations with a fifth Muslim country, possibly in Asia, during US President Donald Trump’s term, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

The White House has brokered rapprochements bet­ween Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco this year. Rabat hosted an Israeli-US delegation on Tuesday to flesh out the upgrade in relations.

Asked if a fifth country could sign up before Trump steps down on Jan 20, Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told Israel’s Ynet TV: “We are working in that direction.”

“I believe ... there will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalisation of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord — a peace accord,” he said.

Officials have said they are trying to get more countries to recognise Israel or warm existing ties to it.

Akunis said there were two main candidate countries to become the next to move towards normal ties with Israel. He did not name either but said one is in the Gulf and could be Oman but would not be Saudi Arabia. The other, further to the east, is a “Muslim country that is not small” but is not Pakistan, he said.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, said last week it would not recognise Israel as long as Palestinian statehood demands remain unmet. Malaysia has signalled a similar policy.

“Malaysia’s firm stance on the Palestinian issue will not change,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Jaffar told the country’s senate on Wednesday, adding that Kuala Lumpur would not interfere in other nations’ decisions on Israel.

In Dhaka, a foreign ministry official said Bangladesh was not interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Israel. “Our position remains the same,” he told Reuters.

Oman has praised the US-brokered diplomatic drive but has not commented on its own prospects of forging Israel ties.

The Palestinians, whose negotiations with Israel stalled in 2014, fear being sidelined by the normalisation process.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2020

Mideast Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Dec 24, 2020 07:29am
Finally! These nation salutes you, Khan. No better leader in the world than PMIK. Kind, yet fearless.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Dec 24, 2020 07:34am
Just a matter of time now before everybody falls in line.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Dec 24, 2020 07:36am
Just a matter of time now before every country falls in line. All holdouts are now going to work on changing domestic opinions. Within the next 5 years, this issue will be history.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majid
Dec 24, 2020 07:39am
Pakistan will never recognise Israel. Jews have to leave that land to Palestinians
Reply Recommend 0
Naqeebullah Mehsud
Dec 24, 2020 07:39am
@Fastrack, as per your dictionary U-turn is called kind and fearless.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

For your eyes only
Updated 24 Dec 2020

For your eyes only

It seems that the government came to power with no idea of how big the world is and how complex is its machinery.

Editorial

24 Dec 2020

Performance record

ON Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan dropped some truth bombs that will no doubt be remembered by both his voters...
24 Dec 2020

Census results

THAT the results of the National Census 2017 were approved by the federal cabinet on Tuesday, three years after the...
24 Dec 2020

Boiler explosion

INDUSTRIAL accidents in the country occur far too frequently, often resulting in a high number of deaths and...
Updated 23 Dec 2020

Pakistan-Saudi ties

THE relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is indeed a strong one that goes back decades. While Pakistanis...
23 Dec 2020

Virus mutation

NEWS of a mutated, more transmissible version of the Covid-19 virus in the UK has set off alarm bells. British Prime...
23 Dec 2020

Ali Wazir’s arrest

THE circumstances surrounding the arrest of Ali Wazir, PTM leader and South Waziristan MNA, are curious to say the...