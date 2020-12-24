Senate deputy chief maligning state institutions: PM aide

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar has said that the British government has assured Pakistan that it will consider the government’s application seeking extradition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he said the visit visa application of the PML-N supremo had already expired.

In reply to a question, the adviser said that as per the agreement with the United Kingdom, the extradition of convicted prisoners was possible between the two countries. He said the UK government had assured Pakistan of considering Islamabad’s application for extradition of the PML-N leader.

He said that since Mr Sharif is a convict, his visa should be cancelled.

According to Shahzad Akbar, UK has assured Pakistan it will consider plea for Nawaz’s extradition

Mr Akbar said the government would not allow anyone to malign state institutions and that Senate’s Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala was disgracing state institutions for personal gains.

“Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala should challenge the court’s order for forfeiture of his stock market shares at the relevant high court instead of targeting NAB,” Mr Akbar said.

“A member of parliament is not a sacred cow and no lawmaker can use his official position for personal gains,” he said.

Mr Akbar said there was no immunity for any lawmaker and Mr Mandviwala should not misuse his official position for personal gains.

He said the opposition wanted to turn the country into a banana republic.

He said Mr Mandviwala had started targeting the National Accountability Bureau after NAB filed cases against him, adding that the government would defend the anti-graft body in the Senate during its session on Dec 30.

The adviser claimed that the PDM had been formed after the opposition failed to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government.

The main objective of the opposition was to get immunity from its corruption cases. The proposed amendments to the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance by the opposition were aimed at getting immunity from their crimes which were not acceptable to the government.

He said that 25 new accountability courts were being established to expedite NAB cases, adding that the government would take NAB cases to their logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the NAB said it respects parliament and its members and holds them in high esteem. In a statement, the anti-graft watchdog said that NAB rejected the baseless allegations levelled by Mr Mandviwala and would respond to these allegations at an appropriate time as per law.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2020