Israel hopes for rapprochement with fifth Muslim country before Trump exit: minister

Reuters 23 Dec 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) pictured in this November file photo. — AP/File
Israel is working towards formalising relations with a fifth Muslim country during US President Donald Trump's term, which ends next month, an Israeli government minister told Ynet TV on Wednesday.

The White House has brokered rapprochements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco this year, with Morocco hosting an Israeli-US delegation on Tuesday to flesh out the upgrade in relations.

Asked if a fifth country could sign up before Trump steps down on January 20, Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told Ynet TV: “We are working in that direction.”

“There will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalisation of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord — a peace accord,” he said.

Editorial: After Morocco, yet more Arab states may recognise Israel while paying lip service to Palestine

He declined to name the country but said there were two main candidates. One is in the Gulf, he said, giving Oman as a possibility while adding that Saudi Arabia is not.

The other candidate, further to the east, is a “Muslim country that is not small” but is not Pakistan, Akunis said.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, said last week it would not recognise Israel as long as Palestinian statehood demands remain unmet.

Palestinians fear the normalisation of ties with Israel by Arab states will weaken a long-standing pan-Arab position calling for Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory and acceptance of Palestinian statehood in return for normal relations with Arab countries.

Comments (23)
JOY
Dec 23, 2020 05:11pm
Thy name is BANGLADESH!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam Shinde
Dec 23, 2020 05:14pm
Looks like Pak’s best friend in Far East is likely to ditch them. Hmm
Reply Recommend 0
Cyco
Dec 23, 2020 05:20pm
Hahaha Malaysia...Only Asia
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Dec 23, 2020 05:22pm
Pakistan should actively consider on UAE lines.
Reply Recommend 0
Laila
Dec 23, 2020 05:22pm
To the east.....Malaysia?
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Dec 23, 2020 05:23pm
Muslim world is changing, even UAE Islamic authorities issued Fatwa .allowing use of Pork based Vaccine today for covid-19.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif Rehan
Dec 23, 2020 05:24pm
Perhaps Bangladesh?
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 23, 2020 05:26pm
Even Israel give shut up call to Shah Shb., now get over with diversion tactics and focus on country or go home, then go jail for fail policies.
Reply Recommend 0
Vineeth
Dec 23, 2020 05:37pm
If it is not Pakistan or Indonesia, it has to be either Bangladesh or Malaysia.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 23, 2020 05:37pm
Amazing, what money and financial aid in return of recognising Isreal can do, ignoring the Palistinian struggle for self interests. This is because, Muslim countries are NOT united. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake IDs!).
Reply Recommend 0
raheel
Dec 23, 2020 05:39pm
Bangladesh is under Indian patronage and this is the next nation to recognise Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Dec 23, 2020 05:41pm
Definitely it is not Pakistan. Isreal knows that if Pakistan tries to get connected with Isreal, the first word from Pakistan will be please give loan.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Dec 23, 2020 05:44pm
Malaysia or Bangladesh, then. Indonesia is too large to be referred to as "not small."
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Dec 23, 2020 05:51pm
Pakistan is a sore loser in all this.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 23, 2020 05:51pm
Pakistan the 5th ?
Reply Recommend 0
Siddharth
Dec 23, 2020 05:55pm
Brunei is a possibility
Reply Recommend 0
Tara
Dec 23, 2020 05:57pm
Pakistan should recognise israel
Reply Recommend 0
Insane
Dec 23, 2020 05:58pm
It will be interesting if the country is BD. If former east recognizes then no need to bother with west.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Dec 23, 2020 06:00pm
My sources say Bangladesh is in talk with the US.
Reply Recommend 0
Critic
Dec 23, 2020 06:12pm
All this is futile after Jo Biden takes office
Reply Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Dec 23, 2020 06:13pm
If Israel offer 5 billions USD on loan at minimum interest Pakistan may recognise
Reply Recommend 0
Dipak
Dec 23, 2020 06:14pm
It could be Kuwait.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor K.
Dec 23, 2020 06:15pm
My money is on Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0

