What was the rush to become PM when you weren't prepared, asks Maryam at Mardan rally

Arif Hayat | Dawn.comUpdated 23 Dec 2020
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to participants of the PDM's rally in Mardan. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday lashed out at the government for playing "musical chairs" with the federal cabinet and questioned why the premier assumed office when he wasn't prepared for the challenges.

Addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) 'Mehangai March' in Mardan, she said: "Before the election, [the prime minister] used to say that he has a team of 200 fantastic individuals. Where is that 200-person team now?

"Ministers in his cabinet play musical chairs with each other [...] but that 200 person team is nowhere to be seen in Pakistan," she said.

"He says that he was unaware about the country's power issues, external debt, the current account deficit, and didn't know how to run the government and was not prepared." However, you were prepared for the sugar, wheat and LNG scams through which you stole from the people's pockets, she said.

"You weren't prepared to give the jobs you promised but you were prepared to bring in your friends and give them jobs."

Maryam's comments come a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that never should a new government come to power without doing its homework and without getting briefings.

“When I review my performance, we took three months only to understand [issues as] everything that we had been looking at from outside was altogether different after we came to power.

"I must also share, for one-and-a-half years we remained unable to even know the actual figures of different sectors, particularly the power sector. From one ministry at times the figures indicated we were performing very well and then sometimes some other figure showed we were not performing that well," he had said at a special ceremony held to sign ‘Performance Agreements of the Federal Government for the Year 2020-21’ in Islamabad.

During today's rally, Maryam said that coronavirus patients had died at Khyber Teaching Hospital after there was a delay in procuring oxygen cylinders. "You were not prepared to provide medical services, but you were prepared to raise the prices of medicines?"

She added that the premier was prepared to throw the sisters and daughters of his opponents in jail but was prepared to give an NRO to his sister.

You were not prepared to work on our foreign policy but were prepared to surrender Kashmir to India, she said. "You had zero preparation to run the government but were fully prepared to be obedient. After two-and-a-half years, you still don't know how to govern but you know how to be obedient very well."

'PM had admitted his failure'

The PDM chief said that opposition has been saying that the current government is inept, but now the premier himself has admitted his failure.

"He said that he could not make sense of the figures that were presented before him [...] such a government does not have the right to make decisions for the people," he said.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks to the participants of the PDM's rally in Mardan. — DawnNewsTV
He added that the Supreme Court had also raised questions over the conduct of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). "There is no trusting accountability now. It is a puppet of the establishment and has no value of its own."

The premier says that I will have to answer, but I want to say to him that he is in the grip of my accountability, he said. "First get yourself off the hook, then talk about us."

He said that Pakistan was currently facing a myriad of issues. "A country with a sinking economy can't safeguard its geographical sovereignty."

'People have come out in throngs'

Earlier today, PDM leaders arrived in Mardan to hold a rally that was dubbed the 'Mehangai March'. The caravans of the opposition leaders passed through various areas of the city before convening on Nowshera Road, where they addressed participants.

All roads surrounding the venue were closed down for traffic while 1,600 policemen were deputed to ensure security. This was the first rally the 11-party opposition alliance is staging in Mardan.

The PDM went ahead ahead with the rally despite the district administration denying them permission due to a rise in coronavirus cases. Maryam, who had left for Mardan earlier today, called the demonstration a "huge rally" and said Mardan was "choked".

"It is beautiful and heartwarming to see workers of the ANP and the JUI-F receive and greet me with the same affection as the PML-N," she said.

She added that the way "people have come out in throngs and multitudes showed how sick they are of non-stop mehngayi and bad governance".

Earlier today, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the "opportunistic groups" in the PDM have different and separate directions.

"The people running a movement against the government are facing movements against themselves," he said. He added that those who prioritise their personal interests will gain nothing except humiliation. He said the chaotic politics of the opposition will not do the country or the people any good.

bhaRAT©
Dec 23, 2020 05:00pm
No concern about spreading Corona. Totally irresponsible nonsense attitude.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 23, 2020 05:09pm
lol still trying to remain relevant after failed Lahore julsa and the others before
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Dec 23, 2020 05:13pm
Go niazi go
Reply Recommend 0
shahzad naeem
Dec 23, 2020 05:14pm
False leadership leading people to nowhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Dec 23, 2020 05:15pm
Shibli must keep quite now. PTI is harvesting the fruit now, from the seeds they had sown ! Well-done PDM, keep it up to oust this ignorant govt.,
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 23, 2020 05:17pm
After rejection of Lahore PDM are actually scaling down thier rallies and protests. What an anticlimax
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 23, 2020 05:27pm
Hello PDM, now go home.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir A
Dec 23, 2020 05:29pm
Are they going to announce to not contest on seven seats currently up for elections? Or not contesting the Senate polls?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Dec 23, 2020 05:30pm
These corrupts or son/daughters of our most convicted felons like Maryam Nawaz don’t care about Pakistan or her people as they have second home in England or in UAE.
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Valika
Dec 23, 2020 05:30pm
Opps - callibri queen caught with exclusive Gucci slippers Who is she trying to fool?
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Dec 23, 2020 05:30pm
For what?
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 23, 2020 05:33pm
Good initiative, that what is needed, no personal agenda, get on topic, which is "Mehangai", survival is getting shrink for even middle class, leave aside lower middle class or poor, all commodity prices are on double, energy, LNG and CNG load shedding is norm, taxes are in double digit, yet cut on subsidies. #goimrango , #goselectorsgo
Reply Recommend 0
raheel
Dec 23, 2020 05:36pm
PDM politics failed and spreaders of covid19. Real shame for the nation
Reply Recommend 0
Surrender Modi
Dec 23, 2020 05:37pm
Of course it’s menghai, the looters have no source to loot.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Dec 23, 2020 05:43pm
Convicted Felon Maryam Nawaz speaks again but forget to explain about accumulation of Shrief’s wealth to buy expensive properties in England!
Reply Recommend 0
Adil
Dec 23, 2020 06:00pm
No one could ever be prepared for the mess that you people left behind!
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 23, 2020 06:05pm
PMLN were aware of all the issues the country had because they created them, they were in power three times, they knew how many loans they took out because they stole most of it, they knew of the LNG shortages because they signed the contracts with kickbacks, they knew of failing PIA and Pakistan Steel because they used them for free to advance their own private airlines and steel mills.
Reply Recommend 0
Ishrat salim
Dec 23, 2020 06:07pm
maryam will soon receive a notice to account for 16 million dollar Ms Obama gave her for girls education when her father was a PM. Where did you spend that money, maryam bibi and her supporters must answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Dec 23, 2020 06:09pm
A FAILED govt has to go home
Reply Recommend 0
Ghulam Qasim Husnain
Dec 23, 2020 06:09pm
PDM is playing with people's health. Shame on such democratic movement which could not care people's lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 23, 2020 06:10pm
This woman is a master of lies, she has made no contribution to society or Pakistan, her only qualification is that she can lie and is the daughter of a corrupt and convicted absconder PM. She has no shame in even standing up and telling so many lies after being convicted.
Reply Recommend 0
Mani
Dec 23, 2020 06:10pm
Frustrated lot. No agenda, no success. She sounds like a sore loser already.
Reply Recommend 0

