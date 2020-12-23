Dawn Logo

Canadian police conclude investigation, term Karima Baloch's death 'non-criminal'

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 23 Dec 2020
Karima Baloch had gone missing on Sunday in Toronto’s downtown waterfront area. — Photo: Twitter
Toronto Police on Tuesday evening termed the death of Baloch rights activist Karima Baloch, who went missing over the weekend before being found dead, as "non-criminal".

Karima Baloch, who hailed from Balochistan and was also known as Karima Mehrab, went missing on Sunday in Toronto’s downtown waterfront area. She was living in the Canadian city in exile for about five years.

Police said her body was found on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Police Service said it was aware of "heightened community and media interest" surrounding the investigation of Karima's death.

"Earlier today, we confirmed a 37-year-old woman was sadly located deceased on Monday, December 21, 2020.

"The circumstances have been investigated and officers have determined this to be a non-criminal death and no foul play is suspected," the police said on Twitter. It added that Karima's family had been updated on the findings.

Amid unverified reports — mostly in the Indian media — that Karima had been killed, a Toronto Police spokesperson had told Dawn.com earlier on Tuesday that authorities were "currently" investigating the death as non-criminal and that there were "not believed to be any suspicious circumstances".

Karima was a prominent student organiser who campaigned for Balochistan’s rights and later moved to Canada amid threats. She was named one of the BBC’s 100 inspirational and influential women of 2016.

According to her Twitter profile, Karima was the former chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation - Azad and the Baloch National Front (BNF) Balochistan. She was a vocal campaigner for Baloch rights and missing persons.

Karima was critical of the Pakistani establishment and had been living in Canada since 2016, where she had been granted asylum. A close friend of hers told the BBC she was receiving threats while in Canada.

Amnesty International South Asia on Tuesday tweeted that her death was shocking and should be “effectively investigated”, while the Human Rights Council of Balochistan requested the Canadian government to look into the matter.

F-35
Dec 23, 2020 03:35pm
Where is malala the so called female rights activist now?
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Dec 23, 2020 03:38pm
Yes non criminal, just like the journalist in sweden, like the religious leader who died of corona, like 2 judges who made some tasteless comments on ex dictator and a judge whose case exiled an ex pm. Pure coincidence they were are critical in their opinions.
Reply Recommend 0
sheshanth
Dec 23, 2020 03:44pm
What an inspirational personality she was.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Dec 23, 2020 03:48pm
RIP Karima. Shame on Indian media who were blaming this on Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 23, 2020 03:48pm
That settles it then - a non-criminal death.
Reply Recommend 0
Ms. Ranjan
Dec 23, 2020 03:50pm
I firmly believe, ISI is Pakistan’s International goodwill agency. ISI activities are based on promotion of peace and prosperity.
Reply Recommend 0
Laila
Dec 23, 2020 03:53pm
This is the fastest ever investigation. Clearly the orders to close/term the investigation non criminal came from higher up. diplomatic pressure.Not the first time police covers up.In Sweden the body of Baloch activist Sajid Hussain was found in a river, termed noncriminal yet the details of alleged investigation/coronor report have still not been released. Read BBC, The Guardian and New York Times July 23 2011 article 'Pakistan spies on its diaspora, spreading fear" by Mazzetti,Schmitt, Savage
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 23, 2020 03:54pm
'She [Karima Baloch, 37] was a vocal campaigner for Baloch rights and missing persons.'
Reply Recommend 0
Brb
Dec 23, 2020 03:55pm
This is definitely a criminal case for sure
Reply Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Dec 23, 2020 03:59pm
So sad news for Indians who were looking hard for any word which they may twist and use against Pakistan. RIP the departed soul
Reply Recommend 0
Neelam Manzoor
Dec 23, 2020 04:00pm
Definitely sounds suspicious. She was afraid of her life from the last 2-3 years. Canadian Police must investigate it thoroughly and impartially. Looks like somebody is trying to influence their report.
Reply Recommend 0
Ms. Ranjan
Dec 23, 2020 04:01pm
Ontario police force (Toronto is a city in Ontario) is on the verge of being defunded for deep rooted corruption and systemic discrimination against non-whites. Any statement coming from them is an exercise in falsehood. Mehrab did not go to Canada to commit suicide.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 23, 2020 04:04pm
Good riddance. good job by Maarkhors.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 23, 2020 04:04pm
An entire generation of Baloch people and intellectuals are wasted in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
krishna
Dec 23, 2020 04:04pm
WHAT Post Mortem report says , How can a young lady dies of naturral death ?
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Dec 23, 2020 04:08pm
Autopsy report, cause of death?
Reply Recommend 0
NowWhat
Dec 23, 2020 04:09pm
Please investigate.
Reply Recommend 0
Jehangir
Dec 23, 2020 04:11pm
Why people seek conspiracy in every natural incident?
Reply Recommend 0
DARR
Dec 23, 2020 04:17pm
Two baluchistan activities living in different western countries have disappeared only to be found dead without any signs of foul play. Is this a coincidence? Guess we will find out in due course.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, aamir Ahmad
Dec 23, 2020 04:23pm
Who paid them?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, aamir Ahmad
Dec 23, 2020 04:27pm
Height of corruption. Canada has been invaded.
Reply Recommend 0
zebswati
Dec 23, 2020 04:32pm
Rest in peace. Ameen. For sensitive and highly social people loneliness / isolation, missing home ,family have serious psycho pressures, and Covid has added to it. Internet/social media/ on line adds to frustration instead of relief . Online culture looks good but has a serious dark side , Young people sitting alone in rooms for hours playing on line games / social media/chats increases sensitivity and loss of power of patience.
Reply Recommend 0
SUMA
Dec 23, 2020 04:33pm
Body is found in Toronto.....but no criminal offense. Welcome to Canada. Angles took her life.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 23, 2020 04:36pm
I trust Canadian Police.
Reply Recommend 0

