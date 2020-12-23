Dawn Logo

Shadab Khan ruled out of first NZ Test due to thigh injury

AP 23 Dec 2020
In this Aug file photo, Shadab Khan, left, and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan appeal successfully for the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. — AP
In this Aug file photo, Shadab Khan, left, and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan appeal successfully for the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. — AP

Pakistan sustained another injury setback when all-rounder Shadab Khan was ruled out for the first Test match against New Zealand due to a thigh injury.

Shadab suffered the injury after Pakistan beat New Zealand by four wickets in the third and final Twenty20 at Napier on Tuesday.

“Shadab will now undergo MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday, following which a further update on the exact nature of the injury and time needed to return to competitive cricket will be provided,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The team management has included left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar in place of Shadab in its 15-member squad for the first test, starting at Mount Maunganui from Saturday.

Zafar was the third most successful bowler with 38 wickets in the 2019-20 domestic first-class tournament.

Shadab’s injury is the third major blow to Pakistan. All-format captain Babar Azam and Imamul Haq were earlier ruled out due to fractured thumbs.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side in the first Test. Babar also missed the three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand which Pakistan lost 2-1 in the captaincy of Shadab.

