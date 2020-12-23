Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 23, 2020

IHC dismisses petition of PTV officials sacked by chairman

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter 23 Dec 2020
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition of seven top officials of the Pakistan Television (PTV) who were sacked by newly-appointed PTV chairman Naeem Bokhari. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Television Corporation website
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition of seven top officials of the Pakistan Television (PTV) who were sacked by newly-appointed PTV chairman Naeem Bokhari. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Television Corporation website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition of seven top officials of the Pakistan Television (PTV) who were sacked by newly-appointed PTV chairman Naeem Bokhari.

Petitioners Khawar Azhar, Qatrina Hosain, Asim Baig, Nasir Abbas, Nasir Abbas Naqvi, retired Col Nadeem Niazi, Mohammad Tahir Mushtaq and Khurram Anwar had challenged the termination of their employment contracts.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb observed that since the Supreme Court had already held that the Employees Service Rules were “non statutory”, therefore he “cannot take a view different from the one taken by the Honourable Supreme Court regarding the maintainability of a writ petition filed by an employee of the Pakistan Television Corpora­tion with respect to a matter regarding his/her service”.

He said that “the superior courts have held time and again that a writ petition is not maintainable; it is inappropriate to give a finding or an observation on the merits of the case”.

Petitioners’ counsel Kha­waja Muhammad Farooq informed the court that the PTV engaged services of his clients on contract on the basis of their qualification and rich experience and their salaries were commensurate with the services performed by them.

He told the court that PTV had adopted a policy of pick and choose while terminating services of employees with salaries of more than Rs350,000 per month and the managing director was not associated in the decision-making process for the termination of the petitioners’ services.

PTV’s counsel Nazir Jawad on the other hand claimed that the petitioners were dismissed strictly in accordance with terms and conditions set out in their letters of appointment.

He further said that the PTV did not have any statutory service rules, adding that even otherwise a contract employee whose services had been terminated could not invoke the constitutional jurisdiction of the high court for the reinstatement of his/her service.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Too grand a dialogue
22 Dec 2020

Too grand a dialogue

No one is clear about what it will focus on or what it aims to achieve.
Equal education
22 Dec 2020

Equal education

One cannot admire Ranjitsinh enough for his wisdom and vision.

Editorial

23 Dec 2020

Pakistan-Saudi ties

THE relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is indeed a strong one that goes back decades. While Pakistanis...
23 Dec 2020

Virus mutation

NEWS of a mutated, more transmissible version of the Covid-19 virus in the UK has set off alarm bells. British Prime...
23 Dec 2020

Ali Wazir’s arrest

THE circumstances surrounding the arrest of Ali Wazir, PTM leader and South Waziristan MNA, are curious to say the...
22 Dec 2020

Insufficient gas

SEVERAL gas consumers are facing shortages and a drop in pressure in Punjab and KP in spite of major cuts in supply...
Updated 22 Dec 2020

UAE visa issue

IN the field of international relations, sometimes differences between traditional allies do crop up, and it ...
22 Dec 2020

T20 series loss

PAKISTAN’S T20 series loss to New Zealand has not come as a surprise. The tour was always seen as a challenging ...