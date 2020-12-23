Six trapped in coal mine; three hospitalised in Balochistan

QUETTA: Six coal mine workers were trapped after a fire broke out in a mine in Duki district, while three other miners fell unconscious due to accumulation of toxic gas in another coal mine in Kachhi district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Official sources said miners were working deep inside a private coal company’s mine in Chamalang coal field area of Duki district when the fire erupted.

“At least six coalminers were trapped inside the mine,” Mohammad Atif, an official of the Chief Inspector of Mines Directorate said, adding that the fire broke out due to presence of methane gas inside the mine.

Rescue teams of the disaster management authority and mines departments rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident and launched an operation to rescue the workers. Some reports suggested that during the rescue work by local mine workers, two unconscious miners were found and were given first aid.

In the Margat area of Mach in Kachhi district, three coal miners fell unconscious due to toxic gas accumulated deep inside a coal mine. The affected miners were shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

