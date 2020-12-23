10 ‘terrorists’ killed in Awaran

QUETTA: At least 10 suspected terrorists have been killed in a gun battle with security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Awaran area of Balochistan.

“These terrorists were involved in firing on security forces, which resulted in martyrdom of Lance Naik Mohammad Iqbal on Dec 20 in the Awaran area,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday in a statement.

It said security forces conducted the operation against a terrorist hideout in Gwargo, Awaran. The ISPR said as soon as security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire and tried to flee the scene.

In an intense exchange of fire 10 terrorists were killed, it said, adding that during search a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout.

APP adds: Lance Naik Mohammad Iqbal of the Baloch Regiment, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on Sunday in Awaran, was laid to rest on Tuesday with full military honours in his native town in Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh district.

Mohammad Iqbal got wounded during a search operation in Awaran in firing by terrorists. He was taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Karachi, but could not survive.

The funeral prayers for the martyred soldier were held at Government High School in Kot Addu and later at his native village. A large number of civil and military officers attended the funeral prayers.

