Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 23, 2020

10 ‘terrorists’ killed in Awaran

Saleem Shahid 23 Dec 2020
At least 10 suspected terrorists have been killed in a gun battle with security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Awaran area of Balochistan. — AFP/File
At least 10 suspected terrorists have been killed in a gun battle with security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Awaran area of Balochistan. — AFP/File

QUETTA: At least 10 suspected terrorists have been killed in a gun battle with security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Awaran area of Balochistan.

“These terrorists were involved in firing on security forces, which resulted in martyrdom of Lance Naik Mohammad Iqbal on Dec 20 in the Awaran area,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday in a statement.

It said security forces conducted the operation against a terrorist hideout in Gwargo, Awaran. The ISPR said as soon as security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire and tried to flee the scene.

In an intense exchange of fire 10 terrorists were killed, it said, adding that during search a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout.

APP adds: Lance Naik Mohammad Iqbal of the Baloch Regiment, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on Sunday in Awaran, was laid to rest on Tuesday with full military honours in his native town in Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh district.

Mohammad Iqbal got wounded during a search operation in Awaran in firing by terrorists. He was taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Karachi, but could not survive.

The funeral prayers for the martyred soldier were held at Government High School in Kot Addu and later at his native village. A large number of civil and military officers attended the funeral prayers.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Too grand a dialogue
22 Dec 2020

Too grand a dialogue

No one is clear about what it will focus on or what it aims to achieve.
Equal education
22 Dec 2020

Equal education

One cannot admire Ranjitsinh enough for his wisdom and vision.

Editorial

23 Dec 2020

Pakistan-Saudi ties

THE relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is indeed a strong one that goes back decades. While Pakistanis...
23 Dec 2020

Virus mutation

NEWS of a mutated, more transmissible version of the Covid-19 virus in the UK has set off alarm bells. British Prime...
23 Dec 2020

Ali Wazir’s arrest

THE circumstances surrounding the arrest of Ali Wazir, PTM leader and South Waziristan MNA, are curious to say the...
22 Dec 2020

Insufficient gas

SEVERAL gas consumers are facing shortages and a drop in pressure in Punjab and KP in spite of major cuts in supply...
Updated 22 Dec 2020

UAE visa issue

IN the field of international relations, sometimes differences between traditional allies do crop up, and it ...
22 Dec 2020

T20 series loss

PAKISTAN’S T20 series loss to New Zealand has not come as a surprise. The tour was always seen as a challenging ...