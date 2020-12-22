Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 22, 2020

Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Canada, police say no reason to believe foul play

Dawn.comUpdated 22 Dec 2020
A photo of Karima Baloch, who was found dead in Toronto. — Twitter
Baloch political activist Karima Baloch has been found dead in Toronto, Canada, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Baloch, who was living in exile in Canada for about five years, had gone missing on Sunday.

Toronto Police on Monday said Baloch was last seen in the Bay Street and Queens Quay West area on Sunday. Queens Quay is a prominent street in the Harbourfront neighbourhood of Toronto.

Police reported several hours later that Baloch had been "located".

Unverified reports, mostly in the Indian media quoting unnamed sources, had said that Baloch had been killed.

But a spokesperson for the Toronto Police told Dawn.com that authorities were investigating the death as "non-criminal".

"On Monday, December 21, 2020, a 37-year-old woman was located deceased. It is currently being investigated as a non-criminal death and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances," Caroline de Kloet, Toronto Police's media relations officer, said in an email response.

Baloch was critical of the Pakistani establishment and had been living in Canada since 2016, where she had been granted asylum. A close friend of hers told the BBC she was receiving threats while in Canada.

According to her Twitter profile, Baloch was the former chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation - Azad and the Baloch National Front (BNF) Balochistan. She was a vocal campaigner for Baloch rights and missing persons.

In 2016, she was named in the BBC's annual list of 100 inspirational and influential women for her work as a campaigner.

DARR
Dec 22, 2020 07:35pm
The number of baluch activists dropping dead in foreign countries is going up.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 22, 2020 07:43pm
Several young Baloch activists found 'DEAD' in Sweden, UK, EU, USA etc countries in recent months.
Reply Recommend 0
Laila
Dec 22, 2020 07:44pm
This is foul play written all over it. 37 year old female baloch activist found dead. That's not suspicious? Really? Most like they will rule this a suicide too. How convenient. I guess we have reach even in Canada and Sweden.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Dec 22, 2020 07:46pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Rest in Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Dec 22, 2020 07:46pm
RIP. As usual, India has already unleashed their infamous fake news.
Reply Recommend 0
N khan
Dec 22, 2020 07:47pm
Disappointment for Indians,Naturral death.
Reply Recommend 0
@papi
Dec 22, 2020 07:47pm
Yes you will say that, we know who will benefit from her death
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Dec 22, 2020 07:48pm
Our sister has been martyred by cowardly enemies. This will only intensify the fight for freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf
Dec 22, 2020 07:49pm
off course, it was a natural death at 37, no foul play :)
Reply Recommend 0
Bob Dolle
Dec 22, 2020 07:53pm
Very unfortunate.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawwad
Dec 22, 2020 08:03pm
Sounds like Indian and Israeli agencies working together.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq K Sami, MD.
Dec 22, 2020 08:03pm
Only an autopsy can state the cause of death the rest is pure conjecture.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Dec 22, 2020 08:10pm
Rest in peace
Reply Recommend 0
Nowhere
Dec 22, 2020 08:15pm
India ditching her assets
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Dec 22, 2020 08:18pm
Police is appealing for public assistance to probe this heinous crime. Whole world knows who is the murderer.
Reply Recommend 0
Browngirl
Dec 22, 2020 08:25pm
Canadian government is very compliant.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Dec 22, 2020 08:29pm
surely indian hand in this, she probably did not play by their rules.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Dec 22, 2020 08:34pm
I thought Pakistan had tabled a resolution in UN assembly regarding " Right for self determination" and that was passed by a thumping majority. Why was she killed being a Baloch separatist ? Any reasons.?
Reply Recommend 0

