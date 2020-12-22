Dawn Logo

'The time for performance has arrived,' PM Imran tells ministers

Dawn.comUpdated 22 Dec 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a ceremony for 'performance agreements' with ministers in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a ceremony for 'performance agreements' with ministers in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

The PTI government has to take its governance performance to much higher levels in the remaining time of its five-year tenure, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday, telling his ministers that "the time for performance has arrived."

He was addressing a special ceremony to sign 'Performance Agreements of the Federal Government for the Year 2020-21' in Islamabad attended by ministers and special assistants to the prime minister.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, federal ministers of various ministries signed performance agreements with the prime minister.

"We will put pressure on ourselves to take our governance performance to much higher levels in our remaining two-and-a-quarter years," the premier said.

"We no longer have an excuse that we're new and are learning because most of us came into power for the first time. The time for performance has arrived," he added.

Also read: Is a course correction needed?

Terming the signing of performance agreements "a step in the right direction", Prime Minister Imran said the performance of each ministry will be evaluated based on the contracts and every ministry will put pressure on itself to meet its targets.

"After all, the public has to decide after five years whether we made their lives better or not; whether we fulfilled the promises made to them or not," he said, stressing that governance could not be delivered unless all ministries performed individually.

Among the government targets, the premier said he saw the power ministry as the biggest challenge for the country and his government, which he said sometimes "keeps me awake at night".

"The power sector is such a complex and complicated sector; there are so many different things that need to be rationalised and synchronised to provide people with affordable power and not add to the rising circular debt," he said.

He said although some factors concerning the power sector were in the government's control, others were not.

The premier named subsidies worth Rs2,500 billion as the second biggest challenge for his administration, noting that all countries provided subsidies to benefit the poor and to uplift their backward areas.

Mentioning wealth creation as the third test for the government, he said if exports were not increased, the issue of current account deficit would remain. The prime minister took this moment to praise the latest data which showed on Tuesday that Pakistan’s current account recorded a surplus for the fifth consecutive month in November, terming it a matter of "pride" for the government.

He emphasised the need to use subsidies for wealth creation, but said some subsidies needed to be targeted to benefit a select few, and not the rich and poor alike.

Prime Minister Imran said another "mountain" of burden on the government was of pensions, saying they were increasing in all government departments and nobody really planned for them. He told his adviser Dr Ishrat Husain, who was seated in the audience, that his pension scheme was awaited that could help make pensions less of a liability.

He said the government also needed to concentrate on agriculture, acknowledging that this area did not get enough focus. He noted that increasing productivity was important for improving food security and giving employment, saying the country could benefit greatly from cooperation with China for agriculture under CPEC.

"I have realised that until the system of our bureaucracy doesn't speed up, we will need to start dividing things into channels according to priority, which we will keep online. All grade A projects will be followed and there will be no obstacles in them. [...] So we will make channels so that top priority issues are fast-tracked, and if they stop we will penalise ministries," Prime Minister Imran said.

Returning to the export sector, he said the government will prioritise "everything that either brings in dollars or saves dollars in the country because as our economy grows, we fear that it will start putting pressure on our current account".

Comments (52)
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 22, 2020 04:28pm
What about his performance?
Reply Recommend 0
sachin
Dec 22, 2020 04:31pm
Parameter for performance would be to check how many tweets were there against India to divert attention from internal issues :)
Reply Recommend 0
Sarjeel42
Dec 22, 2020 04:32pm
Again please have him drug tested
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Dec 22, 2020 04:32pm
When the team lacks basic credentials how can they perfrom?
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 22, 2020 04:33pm
Firstly ,IK needs to hang all senior management team of Lahore/Punjab who during last six months consecutively have failed to control market price of daily consumable &eatable items for common and ordinary person. No check. No control and eggs in winter days have become inaccessable for ordinary person because of price. Same is with other eatables,such as meat. Poor is starving now. Hell on all your all empty speeches. People specifically in LHR need food,IK. IK,WAKE UP.
Reply Recommend 0
HAHA
Dec 22, 2020 04:34pm
HAHA
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Dec 22, 2020 04:34pm
Allow bird hunting, give befitting reply, put army on high alert, reject everything, se game changer emergency loan corridor, narrative spin.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Dec 22, 2020 04:35pm
So till yesterday you were wasting time.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 22, 2020 04:38pm
Beloved PM IK , I can’t agree more. But it needs to start at the top.
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Dec 22, 2020 04:39pm
The time to GO has arrived
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Dec 22, 2020 04:39pm
His performance meanwhile is the worst in the history of pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Dec 22, 2020 04:40pm
we were all waiting for this very moment, thanks PM sb
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 22, 2020 04:42pm
Great resolve. Previous rulers concentrated on plunder rather!
Reply Recommend 0
Tim
Dec 22, 2020 04:42pm
@peer baba khwajaji, only dumbed cannot see his performance or the puppets of PML N and PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Tim
Dec 22, 2020 04:43pm
@Baazigar, don't be negative mate, think positive
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 22, 2020 04:43pm
Well if he is saying this 2 years after his election, then he has waste awful amount of time without performance. The alone should be the reason he should resign and call elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Dec 22, 2020 04:44pm
Now you're talking ... for the 900th time (once per day for the last 2 and a half years). Lecture baaz armchair pundit.
Reply Recommend 0
How does it matter
Dec 22, 2020 04:45pm
What were you doing till now Mr.pm???
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Dec 22, 2020 04:49pm
There is no substitute for academic training, experience and first hand knowledge. No minister should be apppointed to any post, except based on merit and ability to perform the job. The government should be run as a corporation, with a board (parliament), beholden to the shareholders (voting public). Anyone who fails to perform their job to which they are appointed should be swiftly shown the door to cut losses.
Reply Recommend 0
Fascistrak
Dec 22, 2020 04:50pm
Umm.. time for performance didn’t start on the day you came to power? Never heard of apprenticeship of politicians, training for 1st half then maybe work in next half?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 22, 2020 04:50pm
@Tim, He was an RSS "puppet". What did you expect?
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Dec 22, 2020 04:51pm
our PM is a funny guy
Reply Recommend 0
Kusmo Dar
Dec 22, 2020 04:52pm
Ok that explains this governments poor performance till now, they hadn’t working. Now watch Pakistan scale new heights, true game changer moment
Reply Recommend 0
T K
Dec 22, 2020 04:53pm
Performance - No show. Maybe it's time for Imran and Co to say bye and go.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Dec 22, 2020 04:53pm
2 and half years already gone
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Dec 22, 2020 04:55pm
@Tim, going by your own logic, only sheroo's can see his performance, and not the sane people....
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 22, 2020 04:55pm
Legion of merit award has just been given to Modi by Donald Trump. Where is IK? He will get award fot incompetence from Erdogan and Xiping.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Dec 22, 2020 04:56pm
Why do you Indians who hate Pakistan keep making comments on here. Your not wanted stay away.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Dec 22, 2020 04:58pm
@peer baba khwajaji, Why does it concern you so much? The people in Pakistan voted for PMIK so no amount of negative comments are going to change that.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 22, 2020 05:01pm
This guy is a master bluffer. I thought he said 6 months about 6 months ago to his ministers to perform or get out. A bad administrator ho has no sense of running anything. Sincere request, please keep King Niazi for another 10 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 22, 2020 05:02pm
@Sarjeel42, "Again please have him drug tested" You hit the nail on the head dear. Everyone knows. Having a national leader like that is extremely dangerous not just for his own nation, which it is and showing, but for the rest of the world particularly the region.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 22, 2020 05:03pm
@Mir, Yes they lack the credentials to cheat, swindle, bribe, extortion and take kickbacks. All these were the credentials for previous regimes.
Reply Recommend 0
malik
Dec 22, 2020 05:03pm
Yes, I know the idea of performance evaluation would be new and strange to many in Govt. sector and we 'll see who need a drug test on this side or the other side of border
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 22, 2020 05:03pm
PMIK himself proved he and his team both are incompetent and selected one.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 22, 2020 05:04pm
Relax guys. Give him some time. He is the messiah. The saviour and the chosen one to bring Pakistan out of all its trouble. And don't you all forget even for a moment that the happiest moment of Pakistan in its entire existence was because of this one man. King Niazi for next 10 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 22, 2020 05:04pm
@peer baba khwajaji, My friend he is a visionary leader, his performance is unquestionable, what he has achieved cannot be achieved in a lifetime of several previous corrupt leaders. Think before you write comments or have you been paid by the PMLN media cell to write silly comments without any evidence.
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Dec 22, 2020 05:05pm
Keep up the good leaders role, you will achieve leadership PMIK, your dedication to fix the institutions is the priority that you are focussed on and the rest should follow through elimination of as much corruption. PMIK, we know you don't have a magic wand but keep pushing as you do is a different leader management style through delegation that Pakistan politics has not seen before, it will grow on people with results. Thanks for your efforts IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 22, 2020 05:06pm
@F-35, you only know corruption so what would you know about history, you are obviously a product of the corrupt regimes and don't know the difference between good and bad.
Reply Recommend 0
Basit Ali
Dec 22, 2020 05:07pm
Well, we have stopped taking him seriously. Regret why Pakistan won 1992 world cup.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Dec 22, 2020 05:10pm
No Comments!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
VORUPATTUR SRINIVASAN SANKAR
Dec 22, 2020 05:10pm
Crazy! It is too late now!
Reply Recommend 0
Subho
Dec 22, 2020 05:10pm
@sachin, so far, how many tweets against India out of total Tweets ?? Please count and share
Reply Recommend 0
Kemariwala
Dec 22, 2020 05:14pm
@Sarjeel42, Rule of thumb here in Pakistan should be; Anything or anyone you our Indian friends(NOT)criticize about Pakistan, must be good for Pakistan. So keep hogging this site, we are on to you.
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Dec 22, 2020 05:16pm
About time as we voters are also running out of patience...
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Dec 22, 2020 05:20pm
The time has arrived...NOW?? So last two n a half years were for what? What a nincompoop premier!!
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 22, 2020 05:20pm
@peer baba khwajaji, PM’s Performance is directly impacted by everyone around him. After five years, the people of Pakistan will evaluate the PM, does that help your hateful attitude ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 22, 2020 05:21pm
Planing of performing after 2.5 years and what he has been doing so far , net practice ? Before coming to power he was claiming of having 22 years of political struggle and team of 200 experts to fix everything in 90 days.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Taqdees
Dec 22, 2020 05:21pm
Like PM required so much time to understand the government matters, the public also came to know his ability and future promises.
Reply Recommend 0
Jyot
Dec 22, 2020 05:48pm
@bhaRAT©, you are actually insinuating that Pakistan was ruled for a long period by RSS?
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Dec 22, 2020 05:48pm
Announcing a scheme (scam) a day is IK's target and he is exceeding his target
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Dec 22, 2020 05:49pm
@sachin, tell this to Modi, this is exactly his tactics. All this misadventure to divert the attention of his country citizens from his government failures.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Dec 22, 2020 05:49pm
I can smell the election.....
Reply Recommend 0

