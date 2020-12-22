Dawn Logo

'Remarkable turnaround despite Covid': Current account sees surplus for fifth consecutive month

Fayaz HussainUpdated 22 Dec 2020
In contrast to the previous five years, the current account has been in surplus throughout FY21 due to an improved trade balance and a sustained increase in remittances, the central bank said. — AFP/File
Pakistan’s current account recorded a surplus for the fifth consecutive month in November at $447 million as compared to a deficit of $326m during the same time last year, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Tuesday.

“In contrast to the previous five years, the current account has been in surplus throughout FY21 due to an improved trade balance and a sustained increase in remittances," the central bank said on Twitter.

"In November 2020, both exports and imports picked up, reflecting a recovery in external demand and domestic economic activity," the SBP said.

On a cumulative basis, the total current account surplus during the July-November period rose to a record $1.64 billion against a deficit of $1.745bn during the same period last year.

Remittances during the five months under review jumped 27 per cent to $11.77bn after Covid-led travel restrictions increased flows through legal channels.

"This turnaround in the current account, together with an improvement in financial inflows, raised SBP’s foreign exchange reserves by around $1bn in November 2020. At $13.1bn, they are now at their highest level in 3 years," the state bank said.

Commenting on the development, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that "despite Covid-19, Pakistan's economy has witnessed a remarkable turnaround".

Meanwhile, Wajid Rizvi from Fortune Securities said: "Pakistan’s external side has continued to firmly batten down the hatches during the pandemic by posting a current account surplus for a fifth straight month in FY21.

"The most noteworthy characteristic is that the surplus increased despite a rise of $338m (up 22pc month-on-month) in the trade gap. Trade gap is expected to expand further primarily from an increase in food, textile, machinery and auto imports," he said.

However, the current fiscal year-to-date performance has created an adequate foreign exchange reserves buffer to cushion any subsequent rise in the trade gap, he added.

Comments (18)
indo p
Dec 22, 2020 01:07pm
There is no economic activity happening in Pakistan hence no import. This is a grave situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 22, 2020 01:09pm
Great news for the patriotic, hardworking, talented, brave, bold, blazing and brilliant citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan but bad news for PDM "movers and shakers," dominated by the hand-picked and self-appointed hierarchies of the family-owned and clan-operated so-called political parties of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack.
Dec 22, 2020 01:14pm
13 billion eh?..6 to reko diq..3 back to the Saudis, 12 billion per year debt servicing..IK is the best leader pak has had. Modi couldn't be happier. Carry On.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 22, 2020 01:16pm
Congratulations superpower Pakistan,now loans from Saudi Arabia and China both will be returned back with interest and the pride,honour and integrity of superpower Pakistan restored back.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkat
Dec 22, 2020 01:17pm
Reduce debt and start giving loan to China.
Reply Recommend 0
israr
Dec 22, 2020 01:20pm
we are now earning more than what we are spending... how to get out of loans now :) the only way to return this kinda loan quickly is to get more loan invest in and explore your skills your resources
Reply Recommend 0
Rohan
Dec 22, 2020 01:22pm
Don't need to beg for debt relief. Repay dollar loans back to arab and enjoy autonomy. Goodbye to imf. And trade deal with chine on pak's term!...
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 22, 2020 01:23pm
Great work IK. Nothing succeeds like success.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 22, 2020 01:23pm
Oh the haters' burn. See here and enjoy.
Reply Recommend 0
abul fazl
Dec 22, 2020 01:31pm
C/A surplus means nothing until all foreign loans have been paid off
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshdxb
Dec 22, 2020 01:32pm
Pakistan finance ministry and think tanks should also be mindful of the fact that overseas pakistanis might be sending lot of remittances to their loved ones in pakistan. However remember that the infrastructure situation of pakistan will eventually lead them to move their families abroad which will in turn reduce remittances. Nowadays many countries are offering long haul family stays.
Reply Recommend 0
abul fazl
Dec 22, 2020 01:34pm
@Venkat, you cannot confront china by hiding behind pakistan do it directly
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna
Dec 22, 2020 01:37pm
No news on Karina Baloch..... Shame
Reply Recommend 0
Xi hao
Dec 22, 2020 01:38pm
Great work. In few years I am sure no need to IMF Saudi, UAE can ask us for loans. We will give to poor countries. Madeena riyasat is finally here. Long live PMIK
Reply Recommend 0
Saif
Dec 22, 2020 01:38pm
@Fastrack., Why Pakistan is asking for loan facility from chaines bank to pay the Saudi if Pakistan has this much surpluses in current account?
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Dec 22, 2020 01:39pm
Wow game-changer. Then why beg France for loan rescheduling?
Reply Recommend 0
Taimoor
Dec 22, 2020 01:39pm
MashAllah. Under IK’s leadership, Pakistan will certainly get of this current mess. When there is a will, there is way!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Dec 22, 2020 01:41pm
I hope they keep it tight and do not let it slip away just to please the voters. We can wait for growth as it should only come with stable and responsible fundaments. I also believe that Pakistan needs a broader agreement on the economic future path among all political parties so that no one comes and does the damage which MLN did in its last two years. In an illiterate society, the voter is not always the best of judges when it comes to the economy.
Reply Recommend 0

