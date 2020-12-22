Dawn Logo

Pakistan need 174 to avoid New Zealand T20 series sweep

AFPUpdated 22 Dec 2020
New Zealand's batsmen Devon Conway (L) and Glenn Phillips bump gloves during the third T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. — AFP
New Zealand's batsmen Devon Conway (L) and Glenn Phillips bump gloves during the third T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. — AFP
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (C) walks back to the pavilion as Pakistan's players celebrate his dismissal during the third T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. — AFP
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (C) walks back to the pavilion as Pakistan's players celebrate his dismissal during the third T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. — AFP

New Zealand set Pakistan a target of 174 in the third Twenty20 international at Napier's McLean Park on Tuesday as the Black Caps seek a series clean sweep.

The New Zealanders finished their innings at 173 for seven after losing the toss and being asked to bat, with Devon Conway top-scoring on 63.

“It's a decent total compared to where we were at one point,” Conway said.

“We were talking about the 160 mark as somewhere we'd like to get to, and to reach 170-plus is a good total.”

Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, taking three for 20.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl. “We're going to bowl first because we've changed the team so we have depth in batting, so we want to chase,” said stand-in captain Shadab Khan.

Shadab has won the toss in the previous two matches of the series, with Pakistan suffering heavy defeats both times.

He said most of his players were unfamiliar with New Zealand conditions.

“For most of them, it's their first tour in New Zealand and the bounce has affected them,” he said. “Hopefully they'll learn from that and do better.”

Pakistan brought in Hussain Talat and Iftikhar Ahmed to bolster the batting, along with young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

Abdullah Shafique, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz were all dropped, with Haider Ali promoted to open the batting in Shafique's absence.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his team was unchanged from the side that clinched a nine-wicket win in Hamilton on Sunday.

“We've had a couple of strong performances and it's important we keep looking to back that up,” he said. “It's a good surface so hopefully we can make use of that first up and get a competitive total.”

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.

Comments (6)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 22, 2020 11:47am
Please avoid getting all out at a miserable score of 36 runs with none of the 11 batsmen reaching a double figure.
Reply Recommend 0
Hitendra
Dec 22, 2020 12:17pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you must had peaceful sleep that night. I have seen weakest people celebrating others defeat.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Dec 22, 2020 12:42pm
Get ready to get trashed again.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 22, 2020 12:48pm
Do whatever you like. Result will be same
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Dec 22, 2020 12:55pm
It is difficult to understand the thought behind axing Imad Wasim and replacing him with Iftekhar Ahmad. Imad is the only batsman down the order who can accelerate an innings and at the same time is our best bowler when it comes to containing the flow of runs.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 22, 2020 12:59pm
The one sport the nation loved feel victim of biases, favoritism and all other kinds of "isms". All the hard work done by Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mickey Arthur has been nullified. Sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0

